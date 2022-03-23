Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 23
Sports | Prep

Petersen, Berge PB's co-Wrestlers of the Year

Byron's Maxwell Petersen and Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge are Division I commits who dominated all season long, going a combined 102-0 en route to state titles. They are the Post-Bulletin's co-Wrestlers of the Year.

030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6824.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge defeats Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA individual championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time state champion.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
March 23, 2022 02:29 PM
The connection between Maxwell Petersen and Bennett Berge started more than 10 years ago.

That’s when the two would carpool together to the Pinnacle Wrestling School where they took part in the youth wrestling program, before eventually making the switch together to Minnesota Elite.

Little did anyone know, they would become two of the most decorated prep athletes southeastern Minnesota has ever seen.

Seven state titles. More than 460 victories. Each five-time state finalists. Both offspring of families that eat, sleep and breathe wrestling with older brothers who helped pave the way for them. And both capped careers with undefeated, state-championship seasons.

030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5978_1.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen reacts after defeating New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound individual championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Now, they share another accomplishment: They are the 2021-2022 Post Bulletin co-Wrestlers of the Year.

With two wrestlers as dominant and as impactful as Berge and Petersen, it was impossible to pick between the two. Both admitted it was humbling to win the award and even more so given that they are sharing it with each other.

“It’s an honor to have this,” Petersen said. “It’s a great thing to do my senior year and Bennett is a great wrestler. To see him grow, I mean, he went from 106 pounds to a 182, 195. And just in style overall. I definitely loved watching him and his brother, Brady. I definitely looked up to his brother when I was a little sixth-grader.”

“It’s a cool award to get,” Berge said. “I think Kasson normally has a guy up there most of the time. Maxwell has been a really tough competitor. I’ve never competed against him in high school, but I did against his brother, my seventh-grade year. That family is a wrestling family just like mine, so it’s a cool thing to share it with him.”

030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6815.jpg
Berge (195 pounds, 52-0) and Petersen (145, 50-0) were a notch above the rest all season long, combining for a 102-0 record en route to both winning Class AA titles in dominant fashion their senior year. They had high school careers that athletes dream about.

It was the fifth state title for Berge, who became just the seventh wrestler in Minnesota to win five individual state titles.

For Petersen, it was his second title after three consecutive runner-up finishes.

Both did it in ways that made it easy to root for them, demonstrating class on and off the mat.

“Between both of them, it would be 102-0. Think about that,” Byron coach Ryan Radke said. “And if you add up the tech falls and pins between them, it's just impressive. Both are humble kids. There's no getting around it. They work their butts off to get what they've achieved. They've worked hard. We try to tell and show people you can do it, that it requires sacrifice, but there's no secret to it, either. You just have to work really hard. (You've got to be) willing to do that and willing to believe in yourself and willing to not give up on yourself. Both are testaments to that.”

“It’s great to see. Those guys wrestle hard. They compete hard,” Kasson-Mantorville coach Jamie Heidt said. “They’re a great representation of southeast Minnesota.”

Wrestling families

The Petersen and Berge families have been synonymous with southeastern Minnesota wrestling.

Maxwell’s brothers Matthew (2017) and Mitchel (2018) each won state titles, while Berge’s brothers Broc (2011, 2012) and Brady (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017) won multiple state championships.

There figured to be all kinds of pressure to deal with for both of them, following such successful wrestling brothers.

But that turned out to be far from the case.

Instead, they grew from their brothers' teachings, using it to each reach new heights.

It was that "coachability" and willingness to learn that set them apart.

Yet, for Berge, that didn't exactly happen overnight.

He finished third in Section 1AA at 106 as a seventh-grader and was preparing for big things as an eighth-grader. But a jump up to 138 was proving difficult for the young Berge. He lost to some opponents who he admitted he shouldn’t have. That’s when coach Heidt set him down and challenged him. It was perhaps the best thing that could have happened to Berge.

“My eighth-grade year, I went up to 138. That’s a 30-pound jump.” Berge said. “I just wasn’t used to that weight yet. The first half of the season, I lost to some kids that I don’t think made it to state. About halfway through the season, that’s when Jamie sat me down — basically telling me I have the ability, I just need a little more focus.
“It was a turning point in my career.”

Bennett wouldn't lose the rest of the season on his way to capturing his first of five state titles. Just a few weight classes down, Maxwell also claimed his first title. It was thought to be the first of many for him

But fate had other ideas.

Petersen would collect three straight runner-up finishes, falling to three-time state champion Joey Thompson of Totino-Grace as a freshman and a sophomore, before dropping in tough fashion as a junior to another three-time state champion, Chase DeBlaere of Simley.

Those represented three of Petersen's nine career losses, but the class act never dropped his head.

He simply used it to get better.

"I would say all my losses have really just critiqued my wrestling style and (shown me) what to work on," Petersen said. "Those little things helped and will continue to help me down the road."

The next chapter

For both, "down the road" means competing in the Big 12 Conference.

Petersen is heading to North Dakota State University, while Berge is bound for South Dakota State University where his brother Brady is an assistant coach.

That means the two will still see each other frequently.

"I’ll see him compete against my guys, which will be unfortunate,” Petersen said with a laugh.

Berge is getting a head start on his college career. He graduated from Kasson-Mantorville this week and will head to Brookings, S.D., with brother Brady soon.

Both Bennett Berge and Maxwell Petersen will be major impacts for their college programs. But perhaps nothing will compare to the impact they had in the sport of wrestling in southeastern Minnesota.

"Both Maxwell and Bennett, good grades and both good, humble people," Radke said. "It just shows that they go hand in hand. You can be gracious, you can be humble. You can be good in the classroom. They all go together.

"Just great ambassadors for our sport and our region."

030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6593.jpg
1/67: Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge prepares to wrestle Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge defeated Herzog, becoming a five-time State Champion.
