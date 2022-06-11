SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
Petersohn ends Triton's state title drought — twice

Triton's Owen Petersohn was a double champion in the Class A state track-and-field meet, winning both hurdles races.

State Class A Track and Field Finals
Triton’s Owen Petersohn competes in the boys 300-meter hurdles during the state Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. Petersohn finished in first with a time of 39.97.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
June 10, 2022 10:35 PM
ST. MICHAEL — There was a track-and-field checklist for Owen Petersohn.

By the time the Triton senior’s season was done on Friday night, he’d checked all of his boxes.

Two of those “checks” came on the final night of the track-and-field season, in the state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Petersohn came in wanting to win the 110 hurdles. He did, just barely as he willed his way the final few meters to grab that championship. It came by the narrowest of margins, Petersohn timed in 15.23, runner-up Simon Morgan (Mankato Loyola/Cleveland) in 15.25.

Petersohn also came in wanting to win the 300 hurdles. He got that done, too, and in the same “I’m-not-taking-no-for-an-answer” fashion. Petersohn seemed destined for second until he shot from second to first with a last push over the final hurdle and then lurched himself to the finish. Petersohn was timed in 39.97, runner-up Griffin Paulsen (St. Croix Lutheran) in 40.27.

Triton had never before had a state champion in an individual sport, boy or girl. Petersohn, who was fourth at state in the 110 hurdles last year and fifth in the 300’s, took it upon himself to put an end to that drought. He emphatically did it, as a double champion..

“I wanted to be the person to do it,” said Petersohn, also a basketball and football standout at Triton who will compete in track and field next year at Minnesota State, Mankato. “To do it not once, but twice, felt great. I also wanted to beat out my dad (Tracy Petersohn) by winning two. My dad won a state 800 title at Claremont back in 1988.”

Petersohn’s first to-do box was checked just over a week ago in the Section 1A state-qualifying meet. That’s when he became a Triton school record holder, doing it in the 300 hurdles with a time of 39.54. That replaced the mark of Adam Bungum, whose mother, Shelly Bungum, is one of Petersohn’s coaches at Triton.

And now, he has another Triton claim — the first boy or girl to ever win an individual state championship.

He needed every fiber of his being and every workout leading up to the state meet to get that done.

“That last hurdle (in both races), I was able to (surge) there because I was prepared for that,” Petersohn said. “I’ve stayed after practices, working extra on the hurdles. And I would run weekends, not something everyone else does.”

For head Triton coach Kim Swanson, Petersohn is as deserving a champion as there is.

“It’s just his work ethic and his guts,” Swanson said. “He has a ton of heart. He just had an amazing finish in both races.”

LFCMC makes dramatic move

The Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton 4x800 relay team entered as the top seed at state.

But after two legs of that race, it didn’t look like LFCMC had much of a chance to come close to fulfilling that status. It was far back in the pack, a distant fourth. But then the baton was passed to Carson Ruen, and after two laps from him, to one of the best 800 runners in the state, Jayce Kiehne.

That’s all it took. LFCMC did come close to fulfilling that favored status after all. Ruen and Kienhe pushed their team nearly to the front, LFCMC timed in 8:10.64 for second place, behind St. Cloud Cathedral (8:07.05). LFCMC (Luke Ruen, Isaac Snyder, Carson Ruen, Kiehne) topped its previous best time by 9 seconds.

“What happened is what we were hoping for,” said Kiehne, who was also fifth in the 800, in 1:57.76. “We trained really hard for this and I really wanted to do well with that relay and we did. Once I get the baton, I’m always going to do my best to catch up to whoever I need to.”

Kiehne certainly did his best. His 800 split was a sparkling and personal-best 1:55. It likely spent him for when it was time to run the individual 800. But the sophomore wasn’t complaining.

“It might have affected me in the (open) 800, but it is all worth it,” Kiehne said. “As a team, we want to do well.”

Well worth it for Z-M’s Sylak

RJ Sylak was making his first trip to the state meet. The sprinter is a Zumbrota-Mazeppa junior.

Sylak got a bunch out of it. That included him finishing third in the 200 (22.38) and fifth in the 100 (11.20).

But it went beyond performing that grabbed him.

“This overall experience has been awesome,” Sylak said. “It is the people on our team who made it so special. From the moment we left (home) on Thursday afternoon until the moment we get home, we’ve been together the whole way, encouraging each other. That’s been awesome.”

GMLOKS' Howard third, seventh

GMLOKS’ James Howard had been to state before, competing on a 4x200 relay team that landed sixth last season.

This year, the senior made it as an individual, his events the 400 and 200.

He came home with a medal, landing third with a 50.05 200 time. That was a big jump from his best time of a year ago, 53 seconds. Howard was also seventh in the 200 (22.67).

“I worked really hard in the off-season,” Howard said, explaining his progress. “It was all worth it.”

Chatfield’s Backer chases again

The southeastern Minnesota king of chasing down a competitor has to be Chatfield’s Sam Backer. He did that twice for his relay teams in the section meet, then did it all over again in the 4x200 on Friday.

Backer went from trailing the top few runners by a big margin to begin his anchor leg, to dashing his team to a second-place finish. The combination of Isaac Erding, Eli Hopp, Thad Evans and Backer finished in 1:31.11, just behind winner Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (1:30.89).

“I was pretty proud of myself and my team,” said Backer, who is best known as a standout running back in football. “We competed really well today.”

The Chatfield 4x100 relay team landed third (43.78).

Notables

The Pine Island 4x400 relay team wrapped up the meet by storming to a second-place-finish in the event. That group — all of them seniors — consisted of Jarod White, Matthew Cain, Zack Ihde and Mark Quintero. They were timed in 3:28.20.

The winner was St. Cloud Cathedral in 3:27.69. It was Pine Island’s White who set a state record the day before in the pole vault, going 16 feet.

• Caledonia/Spring Grove high jumper Chris Pieper was also a state runner-up, as was Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue’s Josh Schmidt.

Pieper got his second-place medal by leaping 6-feet-4. The winning height went to Minneapolis North’s Jory Peters, at 6-5. Schmidt sailed 21-3/4 in the long jump. The winner there was Esko’s Makoi Perich (21-5 3/4).

Lewiston-Altura’s Tanner Mundt was eighth in the long jump (20-8 1/2).

• La Crescent managed a fifth place in the 4x100 (43.93) and Lourdes was fifth in the 4x200 relay (1:31.90),

• GMLOKS’ Garrison Hubka finished seventh in the 1,600 (4:30.82), while Lourdes’ Kevin Turlington was eighth (4:31.31).

• RACE’s Kevin Hagstrom was ninth in the 300 hurdles (44.60).

Complete results: https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/17032

