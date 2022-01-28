Petersohn happy to lend a helping hand, passes his way up Triton's record book

Owen Petersohn is the leading scorer for the Triton boys basketball team.

But when the senior point guard has the ball in his hands, which is often, he would rather pass.

The 6-foot, 160-pound Petersohn is in his third season as a starter for the Cobras. And last week he put on a passing display as he set a single-game school record with 15 assists during a 94-31 victory against St. Charles.

“It was very exciting because passing is kind of my main thing,” Petersohn said. “Since I was a sophomore, I’ve had my mind set on breaking a record like that.”

Petersohn collected six assists early in the game against St. Charles and he had eight at the half. He notched seven more in the second half and set the mark when he hit Noah Thomas for a basket on a two-on-one break.

“My teammates were happy, too,” Petersohn said. “They were getting me the ball and I’d give it right back to them. It was just fun.”

Coleten Thiemann held the previous school record with 14 assists in a game set during the 2008-09 season. Triton coach Zak Hanegraaf wasn’t surprised to see Petersohn break the record.

“I think it’s his mindset,” Hanegraaf said. “He just sees the floor (well) and he understands the game really well. He knows where guys are supposed to be and when they’re supposed to be there.”

Petersohn gives a lot of credit to his teammates and says they are often on the same page. He has been playing with the same group of players since the youth level and they have a good feel for each others presence on the court.

Petersohn has been averaging 5.3 assists per game. He also leads Triton in scoring, averaging 16.6 points per game. As a junior, he averaged 5.8 assists and 13.4 points per game when he was All-Conference in the Hiawatha Valley League.

“I think I’m a pass-first guard, but if I have to score I can,” he said. “In general passing is my main thing and I’m excited to see my teammates score.”

Passing comes naturally to Petersohn. He was also Triton’s starting quarterback in football last fall. In basketball, his vision and awareness are big factors. He is also very quick and a strong ball handler.

“It’s kind of hard to find someone who’s able to guard me because I’m so quick,” he said. “Along with track, too, that’s helped me a lot. I’m just quick with the ball.”

In terms of overall skill, track and field is Petersohn’s best sport. He has excelled in hurdle events as well as the 400- and 800-meter runs. He will run track at Division II Minnesota State University, Mankato after he graduates from Triton.

As a junior last spring, he placed fourth at the state meet in the 110 high hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles.

“Basketball was always my favorite sport growing up but then I just kind of evolved to be good at track last year,” Petersohn said. “I just kind of like the individualism about it (track), just getting better and beating your own times. It’s up to you, if you want to work hard, you can improve. Where basketball is a team sport and I love making my teammates better.”

Petersohn improved his basketball game when he worked out with former Lake City standout Nate Heise two years ago. Heise now plays at Division I Northern Iowa.

Besides playing three varsity sports at Triton, Petersohn also enjoys golf and fishing and is a very strong student. He was the recently named Triton’s male recipient of the Triple A Award that honors students who excel in academics, athletics and arts. He was named Class AA Academic All-State in football last fall.

The Cobras are off to a solid 8-6 start this season after joining the Gopher Conference. They are stuck in a loaded Section 1, Class AA, however, and will face stiff competition to make an extended playoff run. Petersohn said one of the team’s goals is to advance far enough to play at the Mayo Civic Center.

“We just want to have fun, we just want to make memories,” he said. “No matter what, we’re having fun and we’re going to remember playing together.”

And if the Cobras do excel the rest of the regular season and in the postseason, Petersohn will likely be leading the way.

“He’s the general on the floor,” Hanegraaf said.