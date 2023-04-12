99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Photos: Lourdes, Pine Island softball on April 11, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Today at 7:00 PM

Lourdes hosted Pine Island for a girls softball game on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Lourdes’ Grace Boysen makes a play during a softball game against Pine Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Pine Island is introduced during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Lourdes observes the national anthem during a softball game against Pine Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Pine Island’s Cheyenne Jones bats during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Lourdes’ Kate Price dives for a ball during a softball game against Pine Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Lourdes’ Amelie Dohlman (1) pitches during a softball game against Pine Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Lourdes’ Julia O’Connell makes a play at first during a softball game against Pine Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Pine Island head coach Kim Jones watches from the third base line during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Pine Island’s Caitlyn Lerum pitches during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Lourdes’ Allison Ritter (5) bats during a softball game against Pine Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Pine Island’s Sophia Polzer throws the ball after making a catch at centerfield during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Lourdes’ Amelie Dohlman bats during a softball game against Pine Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Pine Island’s Cheyenne Jones makes a play during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Pine Island’s Caitlyn Lerum pitches during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Lourdes’ Leah Wieneke (11) bats during a softball game against Pine Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Pine Island’s Kiley Passow (17) dives for a foul ball during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Pine Island’s Caitlyn Lerum pitches during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Lourdes’ Kate Price (7) scores a run during a softball game against Pine Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Lourdes’ Anna Wieneke (2) pitches during a softball game against Pine Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Pine Island’s Sophia Polzer (2) slides into second during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Pine Island’s Jaedyn Voeltz makes a play during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Pine Island head coach Kim Jones coaches from the third base line during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Pine Island’s Ella Sorum makes a play during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Pine Island’s Cheyenne Jones makes a play during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Lourdes’ Leah Wieneke (11) ties to tag Pine Island’s Kiley Passow at home during a softball game on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Lourdes’ Allison Ritter (5) slides into second base as Pine Island’s Cheyenne Jones tries for an out during a softball game on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Lourdes’ Allison Ritter high-fives coach Mike Macken during a softball game against Pine Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Pine Island’s Cheyenne Jones makes a play during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, April 11, 2023
April 11, 2023 07:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Tuesday, April 11, 2023
April 11, 2023 07:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Tuesday, April 11, 2023
April 11, 2023 07:46 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


"Low-Tech" Teaching
Local
Learning 'like it's 1999': RPS students return to low-tech classrooms due to network shutdown
April 11, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Lindsey Bartolomei
Local
What's the next step for Rochester's mountain bike park?
April 11, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Terry and Steve Fields
Local
Manor Hills apartment project scheduled for 2024 jury trial
April 11, 2023 01:58 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Quarterbacks Club Hall of Fame 2023.jpg
Sports
Rochester Quarterbacks Club adds four members to its Hall of Fame
April 11, 2023 01:52 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck