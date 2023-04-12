Photos: Lourdes, Pine Island softball on April 11, 2023

Lourdes hosted Pine Island for a girls softball game on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Lourdes’ Grace Boysen makes a play during a softball game against Pine Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island is introduced during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes observes the national anthem during a softball game against Pine Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Cheyenne Jones bats during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes’ Kate Price dives for a ball during a softball game against Pine Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes’ Amelie Dohlman (1) pitches during a softball game against Pine Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes’ Julia O’Connell makes a play at first during a softball game against Pine Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island head coach Kim Jones watches from the third base line during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Caitlyn Lerum pitches during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes’ Allison Ritter (5) bats during a softball game against Pine Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Sophia Polzer throws the ball after making a catch at centerfield during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes’ Amelie Dohlman bats during a softball game against Pine Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Cheyenne Jones makes a play during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Caitlyn Lerum pitches during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes’ Leah Wieneke (11) bats during a softball game against Pine Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Kiley Passow (17) dives for a foul ball during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Caitlyn Lerum pitches during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes’ Kate Price (7) scores a run during a softball game against Pine Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes’ Anna Wieneke (2) pitches during a softball game against Pine Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Sophia Polzer (2) slides into second during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Jaedyn Voeltz makes a play during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island head coach Kim Jones coaches from the third base line during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Ella Sorum makes a play during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Cheyenne Jones makes a play during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes’ Leah Wieneke (11) ties to tag Pine Island’s Kiley Passow at home during a softball game on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes’ Allison Ritter (5) slides into second base as Pine Island’s Cheyenne Jones tries for an out during a softball game on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes’ Allison Ritter high-fives coach Mike Macken during a softball game against Pine Island on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Cheyenne Jones makes a play during a softball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or
twestcott@postbulletin.com
.