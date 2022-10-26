SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Austin, Hill-Murray State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer on Oct. 25, 2022

Austin faced off against Hill-Murray in a State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Farmington. Hill-Murray defeated Austin 4-0.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
October 25, 2022 07:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Austin, Hill-Murray State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer
Austin head coach Jens Levisen talks to the team in a huddle before a State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer game against Hill-Murray on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Farmington.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Hill-Murray State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer
Austin is introduced before a State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer game against Hill-Murray on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Farmington.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Hill-Murray State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer
Austin’s Leondardo Hernandez chases down Hill-Murray’s Zach Frey during a State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Farmington.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Hill-Murray State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer
Austin’s Joseph Ewing (17) controls the ball during a State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer game against Hill-Murray on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Farmington.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Hill-Murray State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer
Austin’s Kaleb Tadesse (10) controls the ball during a State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer game against Hill-Murray on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Farmington.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Hill-Murray State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer
Austin’s Cung Biak Thwang (4) kicks the ball out from Hill-Murray’s Zach Frey (3) during a State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Farmington.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Hill-Murray State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer
Austin is introduced before a State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer game against Hill-Murray on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Farmington.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Hill-Murray State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer
Austin’s Joseph Ewing heads the ball during a State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer game against Hill-Murray on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Farmington.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Hill-Murray State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer
Austin’s Ter Reh (19) passes during a State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer game against Hill-Murray on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Farmington.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Hill-Murray State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer
Austin’s Leonardo Hernandez (9) controls the ball during a State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer game against Hill-Murray on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Farmington.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Hill-Murray State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer
Austin’s Oo Reh, Nicholas Asmus and Leonardo Hernandez block a penalty kick during a State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer game against Hill-Murray on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Farmington.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Hill-Murray State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer
Austin’s Nicholas Asmus controls the ball defended by Hill-Murray’s Zach Frey during a State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Farmington.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Hill-Murray State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer
Austin’s Dane Mitchell makes a save during a State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer game against Hill-Murray on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Farmington.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Hill-Murray State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer
Austin’s Cung Biak Thwang (4) kicks the ball into Hill-Murray’s Taylor Petrich during a State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Farmington.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Hill-Murray State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer
Austin’s Jacob Herrick (15) chases down the ball during a State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer game against Hill-Murray on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Farmington.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Hill-Murray State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer
Austin’s Cung Biak Thwang (4) plays the ball Tduring a State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer game against Hill-Murray on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Farmington.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Hill-Murray State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer
Austin is introduced before a State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer game against Hill-Murray on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Farmington.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Hill-Murray State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer
Austin reacts after a goal is scored against them during a State Class AA Quarterfinal boys soccer game against Hill-Murray on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Farmington.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGAUSTINBOYS SOCCER
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Mayo vs. Winona Girls Tennis Section 1AA Team Semifinal
Prep
Mayo has no trouble reaching Class AA state girls tennis semifinals
Mayo drilled unseeded Visitation in Tuesday's quarterfinals at the University of Minnesota.
October 25, 2022 05:19 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
090421-VARSITY-VOLLEYBALL-TOURNAMENT-0214.jpg
Prep
Century's high-flying Decker dreading the end
Standout middle hitter Paige Decker has been a four-year starter for the Century volleyball team.
October 25, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
110421-VOLLEYBALL-PLAYOFFS-7530.jpg
Prep
Section One volleyball players to watch: Mayo's Hanson, Lester create problem for opponents
Section One volleyball playoffs begin this week. Mayo's Hannah Hanson and Jadyn Lester are among 12 girls from Section One who stand out.
October 25, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Prep
Lourdes pushes its way into girls tennis state semifinals
The Lourdes girls tennis team edged Pine City 4-3 in the quarterfinal round of the Section 1A playoffs.
October 25, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports