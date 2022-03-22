Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 22
Sports | Prep

Photos: Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball

Princeton defeated Austin 73-63 in a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 22, 2022 03:45 PM
Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Austin’s Guy Manny (23) walks off the court after being defeated during a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Princeton on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Princeton defeated Austin 73-63.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Austin’s Gage Manahan (11) goes up for a shot during a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Princeton on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Austin’s Guy Manny (23) looks for a shot during a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Princeton on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Austin’s Ater Manyuon (!0) drives towards the basket during a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Princeton on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Austin’s Gage Manahan (11) goes up for a shot during a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Princeton on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Austin’s Victor Idris (24) calls out a play during a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Princeton on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Austin’s Victor Idris (24) goes up for a shot during a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Princeton on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Austin’s Victor Idris (24) controls the ball during a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Princeton on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Austin head coach Kristoffer Fadness yells on the sideline during a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Princeton on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Princeton defeated Austin 73-63.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Austin’s Cham Okey (1) goes up for a shot during a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Princeton on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Princeton defeated Austin 73-63.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Austin’s Victor Idris (24) goes up for a shot defended by Princeton’s Haydyn Stay (14) during a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Austin’s Guy Manny (23) drives towards the basket during a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Princeton on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Austin’s Jack Lang (20) takes a shot during a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Princeton on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Austin’s Kaden Murley (22) takes a shot during a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Princeton on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Austin’s Jack Lang (20) takes a shot during a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Princeton on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Austin’s Ater Manyuon (10) takes a shot during a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Princeton on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Austin’s Ater Manyuon (10) drives towards the basket during a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Princeton on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Austin’s Ater Manyuon (10) takes a shot during a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Princeton on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Austin’s Jack Lang (20) makes a pass during a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Princeton on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

