Sports | Prep

Photos: Austin, Winona Section 1AAA championship boys basketball

Austin defeated Winona 46-39 in a Section 1AAA championship boys basketball game on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.

Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Austin's Kaden Murley (22) raises the teams trophy towards the crowd after defeating Winona in a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Austin defeated Winona 46-39.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 18, 2022 10:10 PM
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Winona's Jasper Hedin (10) is introduced during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game against Austin on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Austin defeated Winona 46-39.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Austin's Gage Manhan (11) is introduced during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game against Winona on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Austin defeated Winona 46-39.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Austin waits to be introduced during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game against Winona on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Austin defeated Winona 46-39.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Winona's Jasper Hedin (10) dunks the ball during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game against Austin on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Austin's Cham Okey (1) takes a shot during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game against Winona on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Austin's Ater Manyuon (10) controls the ball during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game against Winona on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Austin's Ater Manyoun (10) blocks a shot from Winona's Marcus Winter (12) during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Winona's Jasper Hedin (10) looks for a pass defended by Austin's Kaden Murley during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Austin's Dbuai Duop (33) takes a shot defended by Winona's Wesley Wollan (25) during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Austin's Victor Idris (24) controls the ball defended by Winona's Jasper Hedin (10) during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Austin's Kaden Murley goes up for a shot defended by Winona's Brandon Butenhoff (4) during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Austin's Jack Lang (20) controls the ball during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game against Winona on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Austin's Gage Mahan (11) brings the ball down the court during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game against Winona on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Winona's Marcus Winter drives the ball toward the basket defended by Austin's Victor Idris (24) during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Winona's Shane Scharmach controls the ball during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game against Austin on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Austin head coach Kristoffer Fadness calls a play from the sidelines during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game against Winona on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Winona's Brandon Butenhoff (4) looks for a pass defended by Austin's Kaden Murley (22) during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Winona's Bryan Cassellius (0) takes a shot during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game against Austin on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Winona's Jasper Hedin (10) tries for a shot defended by Austin's Kaden Murley during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Austin's Victor Idris (24) and Cham Okey (1) go up for a rebound during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Winona's Jasper Hedin (10) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game against Winona on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Winona's Jasper Hedin (10) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game against Winona on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Winona's Jasper Hedin (10) makes a pass defended by Dbuai Duop (33) during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Austin's Cham Okey (1) controls the ball during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game against Winona on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Austin defeated Winona 46-39.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Austin starts celebrating from the sidelines in the last few seconds during a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game against Winona on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Austin defeated Winona 46-39.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Austin's Ater Manyuon (10) raises the team trophy towards the crowd after defeating Winona in a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Austin defeated Winona 46-39.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Austin team captains raise up their trophy after defeating Winona in a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Austin defeated Winona 46-39.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Austin gestures towards the crowd after defeating Winona in a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game against Winona on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Austin defeated Winona 46-39.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Austin's Ater Manyuon (10) hugs teammate Kaden Murley (22) after defeating Winona in a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Austin defeated Winona 46-39.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Austin team captains raise up their trophy after defeating Winona in a Section 1AAA Championship boys basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Austin defeated Winona 46-39.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

