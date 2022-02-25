SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Photos: Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals on Feb. 25, 2022

The Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals took place Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.

Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
John Marshall's Tucker Holmes competes in the 500-Yard Freestyle during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
February 25, 2022 05:20 PM
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Mayo's Bryan Chen competes in the 200-Yard Freestyle during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Mayo's Ben Weingarten competes in the 200-Yard Freestyle during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
John Marshall's Jayden Edmonson competes in the 200-Yard Freestyle during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Mayo's Ben Weingarten competes in the 200-Yard Freestyle during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
John Marshall's Jayden Edmonson is awarded a first-place medal after competing in the 200-Yard Freestyle during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Mayo's Alonso Montori competes in the 200-Yard Individual Medley during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
John Marshall's Andrew Ogren competes in the 200-Yard Individual Medley during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
John Marshall's Andrew Ogren competes in the 200-Yard Individual Medley during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Century's Jack Homme competes in the 100-Yard Butterfly during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Century's Jack Homme competes in the 100-Yard Butterfly during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Century's Jameson Bargfrede competes in the 100-Yard Freestyle during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Century's Aidan Nord prepares to compete in the 100-Yard Freestyle during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Century's Aidan Nord competes in the 100-Yard Freestyle during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
John Marshall's Tucker Holmes competes in the 500-Yard Freestyle during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
John Marshall's Tucker Holmes reacts after winning first place in the 500-Yard Freestyle during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Century, left, and Mayo reacts during the last leg of the 200-Yard Medley Relay during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Century's Andrew Linden competes in the 500-Yard Freestyle during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
John Marshall's Tucker Holmes high-fives a Rochester teammate after winning the 500-Yard Freestyle during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Century reacts as Aidan Nord finishes the last leg of the 200-Yard Freestyle Relay during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
John Marshall's Jayden Edmonson competes in the 100-Yard Backstroke during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Mayo's Logan Atkinson competes in the 100-Yard Backstroke during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
John Marshall's Jayden Edmonson competes in the 100-Yard Backstroke during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Mayo's Logan Atkinson competes in the 100-Yard Backstroke during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
John Marshall's Jayden Edmonson receives a first-place medal after competing in the 100-Yard Backstroke during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Century's Nate Kram competes in the 100-Yard Breaststroke during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Century's Nate Kram competes in the 100-Yard Breaststroke during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Century's Jensen Richard competes in the 100-Yard Breaststroke during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Century's Jack Homme competes in the 400-Yard Freestyle Relay during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Century's Owen Kelly competes in the 400-Yard Freestyle Relay during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Century reacts as they compete in the 400-Yard Freestyle Relay during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Jack Homme, Owen Kelly, Jameson Bargfrede, and Aidan Nord stand on the podium before receiving their second place medal for the 400-Yard Freestyle Relay during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Century holds their plaque after the team placed second during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

