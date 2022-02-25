Photos: Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals on Feb. 25, 2022
The Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals took place Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Century placed second at the Section 1AA swimming and diving meet and earned state berths in six of the 12 events.
Kyle Riggott, a former star football player at Century and Minnesota State, Mankato, has been hired as John Marshall's next head football coach.
Exclusive
Athletics have run the gamut at Wabasha-Kellogg, including its students sometimes having too little interest in specific sports to even field teams. But this has been no across-the-board athletics wasteland, either, with some striking success stories.