Photos: Byron, Goodhue boys basketball on Dec. 8, 2022

Byron defeated Goodhue 75-72 in a boys basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Byron’s Dominic Cartney (5) goes up for a shot defended by Goodhue’s Will Opsahl during a boys basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron’s Dominic Cartney (5) is introduced during a boys basketball game against Goodhue on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Byron’s Zach Vanderpool (12) gets the jump ball during a boys basketball game against Goodhue on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Goodhue’s Gavin Schafer (25) controls the ball during a boys basketball game against Byron on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Byron’s Zach Vanderpool (12) goes up for a shot defended by Goodhue’s Caden Berg (21) during a boys basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Goodhue’s Carson Roschen (11) looks for a pass defended by Byron’s Tyler Connelly (10) during a boys basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Byron’s Colin Hanson (13) and Goodhue’s Will Opsahl (5) battle for a rebound during a boys basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Goodhue’s Will Opsahl (5) controls the ball during a boys basketball game against Byron on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Goodhue’s Justin Buck (3) passes the ball defended by Byron’s Colin Hanson (13) during a boys basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Byron’s Tyler Connelly is surrounded by Goodhue’s Gavin Schafer (25) and Will Opsahl (5) during a boys basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Byron’s Dominic Cartney (5) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Goodhue on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Byron’s Tyler Connelly (10) goes up for a shot defended by Goodhue’s Justin Buck (3) during a boys basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Byron’s Ryan Boyken (1) looks for a pass defended by Goodhue’s Luke Roschen (33) during a boys basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Goodhue’s Carson Roschen (11) controls the ball defended by Byron’s Tyler Connelly (10) during a boys basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Goodhue’s Luke Roschen looks for an opening defended by Byron’s Max Dearborn (21) during a boys basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Byron’s huddles before a boys basketball game against Goodhue on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
