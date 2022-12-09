SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Byron, Goodhue boys basketball on Dec. 8, 2022

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
December 08, 2022 08:58 PM
Byron defeated Goodhue 75-72 in a boys basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Byron, Goodhue boys basketball
Byron’s Dominic Cartney (5) goes up for a shot defended by Goodhue’s Will Opsahl during a boys basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Goodhue boys basketball
Byron’s Dominic Cartney (5) is introduced during a boys basketball game against Goodhue on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Goodhue boys basketball
Byron’s Zach Vanderpool (12) gets the jump ball during a boys basketball game against Goodhue on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Goodhue boys basketball
Goodhue’s Gavin Schafer (25) controls the ball during a boys basketball game against Byron on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Goodhue boys basketball
Byron’s Zach Vanderpool (12) goes up for a shot defended by Goodhue’s Caden Berg (21) during a boys basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Goodhue boys basketball
Goodhue’s Carson Roschen (11) looks for a pass defended by Byron’s Tyler Connelly (10) during a boys basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Goodhue boys basketball
Byron’s Colin Hanson (13) and Goodhue’s Will Opsahl (5) battle for a rebound during a boys basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Goodhue boys basketball
Goodhue’s Will Opsahl (5) controls the ball during a boys basketball game against Byron on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Goodhue boys basketball
Goodhue’s Justin Buck (3) passes the ball defended by Byron’s Colin Hanson (13) during a boys basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Goodhue boys basketball
Byron’s Tyler Connelly is surrounded by Goodhue’s Gavin Schafer (25) and Will Opsahl (5) during a boys basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Goodhue boys basketball
Byron’s Dominic Cartney (5) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Goodhue on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Goodhue boys basketball
Byron’s Tyler Connelly (10) goes up for a shot defended by Goodhue’s Justin Buck (3) during a boys basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Goodhue boys basketball
Byron’s Ryan Boyken (1) looks for a pass defended by Goodhue’s Luke Roschen (33) during a boys basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Goodhue boys basketball
Goodhue’s Carson Roschen (11) controls the ball defended by Byron’s Tyler Connelly (10) during a boys basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Goodhue boys basketball
Goodhue’s Luke Roschen looks for an opening defended by Byron’s Max Dearborn (21) during a boys basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Goodhue boys basketball
Byron’s huddles before a boys basketball game against Goodhue on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Byron High School in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
