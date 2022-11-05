SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
Photos: Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship on Nov. 5, 2022

Kasson-Mantorville defeated Byron 3-2 in the Section 1AAA volleyball championship on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
November 05, 2022 05:10 PM
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Kasson-Mantorville celebrates after winning the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Byron on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Byron’s Lauren Fjerstad hits the ball during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Kasson-Mantorville’s Skylar Flicek hits the ball during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Byron on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Kasson-Mantorville’s Ellie Ask cheers after winning a point during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Byron on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Byron’s Sophia Gartner (7) blocks the ball during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Byron cheers after winning a point during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Byron’s Lexi Nelson (8) cheers after winning a point during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Kasson-Mantorville’s Ella Babcock hits the ball during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Byron on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Byron’s Lauren Fjerstad hits the ball during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Kasson-Mantorville’s Whittney Deno hits the ball during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Byron on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Kasson-Mantorville’s Sophia Sutton and Aryss McAdams cheer after winning a point during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Byron on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Willow Deno, 10, cheers alongside the Kasson-Mantorville student section cheers during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Byron on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Byron’s Sophia Gartner hits the ball during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Byron cheers after winning a point during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Kasson-Mantorville’s Ellie Ask cheers after winning a point during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Byron on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Byron’s Gabrielle Gartner (6) hits the ball during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Byron student section cheers during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Kasson-Mantorville’s Whittney Deno (9) hits the ball during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Byron on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
The Kasson-Mantorville student section cheers during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Byron on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Byron’s Lexi Nelson (8) hits the ball during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Byron’s Gabrielle Gartner (6) hits the ball during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Kasson-Mantorville’s Aryss McAdams (1) cheers after winning a point during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Byron on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Kasson-Mantorville’s Abby Distad sets the ball during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Byron on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Byron cheers after winning a point during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Kasson-Mantorville’s Ella Babcock (10) cheers after winning the first set during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Byron on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Byron’s Lexi Nelson (8) hits the ball during the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Kasson-Mantorville celebrates after winning the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Byron on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Kasson-Mantorville celebrates after winning the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Byron on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Kasson-Mantorville celebrates after winning the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Byron on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Kasson-Mantorville head coach Larry Hegerle high-fives the team after winning the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Byron on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Kasson-Mantorville’s Ella Babcock and Aryss McAdams bring the team their plaque after winning the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Byron on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Kasson-Mantorville’s Ella Babcock and Aryss McAdams bring the team their plaque after winning the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match against Byron on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
