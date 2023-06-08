Photos: Byron, Northfield baseball Section 1AAA championship on June 7, 2023

Byron defeated Northfield 8-7 with extra innings in the second game of the Section 1AAA baseball championship games on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron players run onto the field and celebrate after winning the Section 1AAA baseball championship game against Northfield on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
As nerves begin to rise, Byron’s Jacob Coshenet squats down during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Tyler Fox looks toward first base before catching a pop fly during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron players tip their hats to the crowd for their support throughout the Section 1AAA baseball championship games on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing. Byron defeated Northfield in the second game 8-7 with extra innings.
As nerves begin to rise, the Byron dugout begins to hold hands in hopes of winning the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Isaiah Brennan celebrates after scoring a run during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Nicholas Netzke receives a pass at first base during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Jacob Coshenet closes his eyes while catching the ball during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
The Byron dugout watches their teammates play in the field during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
As the nerves begin to rise, a Byron player squats down in the dugout during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron's Gavin Bartel pitches the ball during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron's Spencer Nierman brings the team in for a huddle to cheer them up during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
From left: Spencer Nierman (20), Jacob Coshenet (11), and Reid Bielen (1) receive the first-place trophy after winning the Section 1AAA baseball championship game against Northfield on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron's Spencer Nierman dives for the ball during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
The Byron baseball team poses for a photograph with the first-place trophy after winning the Section 1AAA baseball championship game against Northfield on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron players are met by family and friends after defeating Northfield in the Section 1AAA baseball championship games on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron's Jacob Coshenet stands alone as Northfield celebrates after scoring a run during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron's Tyler Fox (2) runs out of the dugout as his name is announced before the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron's Owen Kroc (5) ties a durag on the Team Manager Isaac Dearborn before the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
The Byron dugout watches as one of their teammates bats during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron's Isaiah Brennan (7) and Northfield's Jacob Geiger (2) mimic each other during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron's Jacob Coshenet cheers after making it to first base during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron's Isaiah Brennan (7) cheers after scoring a run during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Gavin Bartel pitches the ball during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Nicholas Netzke hits the ball into the grass that is in front of him during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron's Isaiah Brennan (7) watches the play during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
The Northfield first base coach argues with an umpire during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game against Byron on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
The Byron dugout watches as one of their teammates bats during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Spencer Nierman attempts to throw it to first base during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Nicholas Netzke hits the ball during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Reid Bielen begins to run to first base during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
A Northfield player is shocked after being called out after a close play was made by Byron’s Nicholas Netzke at first base during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Quinten Holmes pitches the ball during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Nicholas Netzke begins to run to first base during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
The Byron dugout watches as their teammate bats during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Spencer Nierman puts his hands up after a close play was made at second base during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Nicholas Netzke receives a pass at first base during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Owen Kroc watches a pop fly go out during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Jacob Coshenet hits the ball during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Isaiah Brennan celebrates after a teammate made a base hit during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Reid Bielen rounds third and heads for home base during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Spencer Nierman celebrates after scoring a run during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Tyler Fox snatches the ball and attempts to throw it to first base during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Northfield’s Jacob Geiger (2) stands up and points toward his team’s dugout after making it to third base as Byron’s Isaiah Brennan receives a pass from the outfield during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Head Coach Jordan Bale begins to walk back from the pitcher’s mound after meeting with the infield during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Matt Frigaard makes an easy catch during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Head Coach Jordan Bale makes a visit to the pitcher’s mound to pull Quinten Holmes (12) during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Reid Bielen pitches the ball during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron Head Coach Jordan Bale talks to Nicholas Netzke before he goes up to bat during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Owen Kroc embraces Spencer Nierman (20) as the Bears take the lead late in the second game against Northfield during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
The Byron dugout explodes with excitement as the Bears take the lead against Northfield in extra innings during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
As nerves begin to rise, Byron’s Owen Kroc squats down during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Isaac Bielen signals what will be the final pitch of the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing. Byron would go on to win the second game 8-7 in extra innings against Northfield.
Players from Byron and Northfield shake hands after the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing. Byron defeated Northfield in the second game 8-7 with extra innings.
From left: Spencer Nierman (20), Jacob Coshenet (11), and Reid Bielen (1), all of Byron, raise the first-place trophy after defeating Northfield in the Section 1AAA baseball championship games on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Byron’s Jacob Coshenet embraces Head Coach Jordan Bale with the first-place trophy in hand after defeating Northfield in the Section 1AAA baseball championship games on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
