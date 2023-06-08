Photos: Byron, Northfield baseball Section 1AAA championship on June 7, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Byron defeated Northfield 8-7 with extra innings in the second game of the Section 1AAA baseball championship games on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.