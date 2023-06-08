99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 8

Sports Prep

Photos: Byron, Northfield baseball Section 1AAA championship on June 7, 2023

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Today at 1:51 AM

Byron defeated Northfield 8-7 with extra innings in the second game of the Section 1AAA baseball championship games on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.

060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron players run onto the field and celebrate after winning the Section 1AAA baseball championship game against Northfield on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
As nerves begin to rise, Byron’s Jacob Coshenet squats down during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Tyler Fox looks toward first base before catching a pop fly during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron players tip their hats to the crowd for their support throughout the Section 1AAA baseball championship games on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing. Byron defeated Northfield in the second game 8-7 with extra innings.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
As nerves begin to rise, the Byron dugout begins to hold hands in hopes of winning the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Isaiah Brennan celebrates after scoring a run during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Nicholas Netzke receives a pass at first base during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Jacob Coshenet closes his eyes while catching the ball during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
The Byron dugout watches their teammates play in the field during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
As the nerves begin to rise, a Byron player squats down in the dugout during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron's Gavin Bartel pitches the ball during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron's Spencer Nierman brings the team in for a huddle to cheer them up during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
From left: Spencer Nierman (20), Jacob Coshenet (11), and Reid Bielen (1) receive the first-place trophy after winning the Section 1AAA baseball championship game against Northfield on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron's Spencer Nierman dives for the ball during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
From left: Spencer Nierman (20), Jacob Coshenet (11), and Reid Bielen (1) receive the first-place trophy after winning the Section 1AAA baseball championship game against Northfield on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
The Byron baseball team poses for a photograph with the first-place trophy after winning the Section 1AAA baseball championship game against Northfield on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron players are met by family and friends after defeating Northfield in the Section 1AAA baseball championship games on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron's Jacob Coshenet stands alone as Northfield celebrates after scoring a run during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron's Tyler Fox (2) runs out of the dugout as his name is announced before the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron's Owen Kroc (5) ties a durag on the Team Manager Isaac Dearborn before the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
The Byron dugout watches as one of their teammates bats during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron's Isaiah Brennan (7) and Northfield's Jacob Geiger (2) mimic each other during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron's Jacob Coshenet cheers after making it to first base during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron's Isaiah Brennan (7) cheers after scoring a run during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Gavin Bartel pitches the ball during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Nicholas Netzke hits the ball into the grass that is in front of him during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron's Isaiah Brennan (7) watches the play during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
The Northfield first base coach argues with an umpire during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game against Byron on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
The Byron dugout watches as one of their teammates bats during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Spencer Nierman attempts to throw it to first base during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Nicholas Netzke hits the ball during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Reid Bielen begins to run to first base during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
A Northfield player is shocked after being called out after a close play was made by Byron’s Nicholas Netzke at first base during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Quinten Holmes pitches the ball during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Nicholas Netzke begins to run to first base during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
The Byron dugout watches as their teammate bats during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Spencer Nierman puts his hands up after a close play was made at second base during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Nicholas Netzke receives a pass at first base during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Owen Kroc watches a pop fly go out during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Jacob Coshenet hits the ball during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Isaiah Brennan celebrates after a teammate made a base hit during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Reid Bielen rounds third and heads for home base during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Spencer Nierman celebrates after scoring a run during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Tyler Fox snatches the ball and attempts to throw it to first base during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Northfield’s Jacob Geiger (2) stands up and points toward his team’s dugout after making it to third base as Byron’s Isaiah Brennan receives a pass from the outfield during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Head Coach Jordan Bale begins to walk back from the pitcher’s mound after meeting with the infield during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Matt Frigaard makes an easy catch during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Head Coach Jordan Bale makes a visit to the pitcher’s mound to pull Quinten Holmes (12) during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Head Coach Jordan Bale makes a visit to the pitcher’s mound to pull Quinten Holmes (12) during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Reid Bielen pitches the ball during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron Head Coach Jordan Bale talks to Nicholas Netzke before he goes up to bat during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Owen Kroc embraces Spencer Nierman (20) as the Bears take the lead late in the second game against Northfield during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
The Byron dugout explodes with excitement as the Bears take the lead against Northfield in extra innings during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
The Byron dugout explodes with excitement as the Bears take the lead against Northfield in extra innings during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
As nerves begin to rise, Byron’s Owen Kroc squats down during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Isaac Bielen signals what will be the final pitch of the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing. Byron would go on to win the second game 8-7 in extra innings against Northfield.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Players from Byron and Northfield shake hands after the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing. Byron defeated Northfield in the second game 8-7 with extra innings.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
From left: Spencer Nierman (20), Jacob Coshenet (11), and Reid Bielen (1), all of Byron, raise the first-place trophy after defeating Northfield in the Section 1AAA baseball championship games on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Byron’s Jacob Coshenet embraces Head Coach Jordan Bale with the first-place trophy in hand after defeating Northfield in the Section 1AAA baseball championship games on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
