Photos: Caledonia, Goodhue Section 1AA girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023

Goodhue defeated Caledonia 78-58 in the Section 1AA girls basketball championship on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Goodhue celebrates after winning the Section 1AA girls basketball championship game against Caledonia on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Goodhue defeated Caledonia 78-58.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue’s Tori Miller (11) is introduced during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game against Caledonia on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia’s Jovial King (12) is introduced during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game against Goodhue on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue’s Melanie Beck (15) is introduced during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game against Caledonia on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia’s Isabelle Schultz, center, is introduced during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game against Goodhue on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia’s Josie Foster (11) takes a shot defended by Goodhue’s Kendyl Lodermeier during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue’s Elisabeth Gadient (25) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game against Caledonia on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue’s Kendyl Lodermeier cheers during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game against Caledonia on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia’s Aubrie Klug (3) goes up for a shot defended by Goodhue’s Kendyl Lodermeier during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue’s Elisabeth Gadient takes a shot during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game against Caledonia on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue’s Kendyl Lodermeier (21) goes up for a shot defended by Caledonia’s Jovial King (12) during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia’s Josie Foster (11) goes up for a shot defended by Goodhue’s Kendyl Lodermeier during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue’s Jada Scheele (41) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game against Goodhue on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia’s Josie Foster (11) brings the ball up defended by Goodhue’s Kendyl Lodermeier during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue’s Tori Miller goes up for a shot defended by Caledonia’s Ava Privet (4) during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue’s Tori Miller (11) goes up for a shot defended by Caledonia’s Ava Privet (4) during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue’s Melanie Beck is congratulated by teammate Kendyl Lodermeier after hitting a 3-pointer during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game against Caledonia on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia’s Isabelle Schultz (24) passes defended by Goodhue’s Mackenzie Lodermeier (1) during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia’s Josie Foster (11) gets a hand on a shot from Goodhue’s Jada Scheele (41) during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia’s Alexis Schroeder (2) brings the ball up defended by Goodhue’s Melanie Beck (15) during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia’s Paige Klug controls the ball during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game against Goodhue on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia’s Ava Privet takes a shot during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game against Goodhue on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme yells from the sidelines during the Section 1AA girls basketball championship game against Caledonia on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue’s Elisabeth Gadient (25) passes defended by Caledonia’s Alexis Schroeder (2) during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue’s Elisabeth Gadient reacts after sinking a 3-pointer during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game against Caledonia on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue sideline cheers during the Section 1AA girls basketball championship game against Caledonia on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Goodhue defeated Caledonia 78-58.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue’s Melanie Beck goes up for shot during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game against Caledonia on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue’s Kendyl Lodermeier (21) goes up for a shot defended by Caledonia’s Josie Foster (11) during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue’s Jada Scheele (41) battles for a rebound with Caledonia’s Paige Klug (5) and Josie Foster (11) during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or
twestcott@postbulletin.com
.