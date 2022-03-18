Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 17
Photos: Caledonia, Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys basketball Section 1AA Championship on March 17, 2022

Caledonia defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72-61 in triple overtime in a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.

Caledonia celebrates after defeating Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72-61 in triple overtime during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 17, 2022 11:35 PM
Caledonia's Kyle Bechtel (3) is introdued during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia's Eli King faces off against Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Aeron Stevens during tip off at a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia's Thane Meiners (30) fouls Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Kaiden Peters as he goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia's Thane Meiners (30) goes up for a shot defended by Plainview-Elgin-Millville's John Evers (23) during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia's Eli King drives towards the basket defended by Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Peyton Schumacher during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia's Eli King (1) goes up for a shot defended by Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Aeron Stevens (12) during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia's Jackson Koepke (10) controls the ball defended by Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Connor McGuire (3) during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Aeron Stevens (12) comes down with a rebound during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game against Caledonia on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia's Thane Meiners is defended by Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Baden Fenton (2) during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia's Eli King (1) goes up for a shot defended by Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Aeron Stevens (12) during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Reid Klug (12) comes down with a rebound during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game against Caledonia on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia's Thane Meiners (30) puts up a shot during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Kaiden Peters goes up for a shot defended by Caledonia's Ja'Shon Simpson (14) during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Baden Fenton (2) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game against Caledonia on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia's Ja'Shon Simpson guards Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Connor McGuire (3) during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Peyton Schumacher looks for a pass during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game against Caledonia on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Aeron Stevens goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game against Caledonia on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville cheers from the sidelines during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game against Caledonia on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville Kevin Zheng and Jake Schneider hug with seconds left during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Caledonia defeats Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72-61 in triple overtime.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Aeron Stevens (12) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville watches with seconds left during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Caledonia defeats Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72-61 in triple overtime.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia head coach Brad King talks to the team during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia's Eli King dunks the ball in triple overtime during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Caledonia defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72-61.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia's Brett Schultz and Thane Meiners celebrate after defeating Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72-61 in triple overtime during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia celebrates after defeating Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72-61 in triple overtime during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia celebrates after defeating Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72-61 in triple overtime during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Plainview-Elgin-Millville accepts their runner-up medals during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game against Caledonia on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia's Eli King takes a closer look at the trophy in the locker room after defeating Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72-61 in triple overtime during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia's Eli King is greeted by teammates in the locker room after defeating Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72-61 in triple overtime during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia head coach Brad King celebrates with the team in the locker room after defeating Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72-61 in triple overtime during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia head coach Brad King celebrates with the team after defeating Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72-61 in triple overtime during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia head coach Brad King celebrates with the team in the locker room after defeating Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72-61 in triple overtime during a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

What to read next
Caledonia, Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys basketball Section 1AA Championship
Prep
Caledonia nips P-E-M in triple overtime in thrilling Section 1AA title game
No. 1 Caledonia slipped past No. 2 P-E-M 72-61 in three overtimes in the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game on Thursday.
March 17, 2022 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
092421-LAKE-CITY-PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE-FOOTBALL-4313.jpg
Prep
Big-time SE Minnesota athletes Wohlers, Nelson, Winchell all commit to Winona State
The Winona State athletics department has to be feeling very good about itself after having reeled in star athletes Justin Wohlers (Lake City), Malia Nelson (Dover-Eyota) and Jaci Winchell (Cannon Falls) the last two days as recruits in football, basketball and volleyball, respectively.
March 17, 2022 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Prep
Hayfield boys cap memorable day for basketball programs with second consecutive Section 1A title
The Vikings watched the girls win their state quarterfinal game before handling Goodhue to earn a second consecutive trip to the state tournament.
March 17, 2022 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
austin packers logo
Prep
Austin wins in consolation girls basketball semis, Lourdes falls
Austin beat Benilde-St. Margaret's in the Class AAA girls basketball consolation semifinals on Thursday. Lourdes lost to Montevideo in its Class AA consolation semifinal.
March 17, 2022 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports