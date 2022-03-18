Photos: Caledonia, Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys basketball Section 1AA Championship on March 17, 2022
Caledonia defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72-61 in triple overtime in a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
The Winona State athletics department has to be feeling very good about itself after having reeled in star athletes Justin Wohlers (Lake City), Malia Nelson (Dover-Eyota) and Jaci Winchell (Cannon Falls) the last two days as recruits in football, basketball and volleyball, respectively.
The Vikings watched the girls win their state quarterfinal game before handling Goodhue to earn a second consecutive trip to the state tournament.
Austin beat Benilde-St. Margaret's in the Class AAA girls basketball consolation semifinals on Thursday. Lourdes lost to Montevideo in its Class AA consolation semifinal.