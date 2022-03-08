SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Photos: Caledonia, Triton Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game on March 7, 2022

Caledonia defeated Triton 70-53 in a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 07, 2022 08:52 PM
Share
Caledonia, Triton Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Caledonia’s Jackson Koepke (10) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Triton on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Caledonia defeated Triton 70-53.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Triton Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Caledonia’s Brett Schultz (21) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Triton Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Caledonia defeated Triton 70-53.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030722-CALEDONIA-TRITON-BOYS-BASKETBALL-QUARTERFINAL-7529.jpg
Triton’s Owen Petersohn (5) and Caledonia’s Ja’Shon Simpson (14) battle for a rebound during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Caledonia defeated Triton 70-53.

Caledonia, Triton Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Caledonia’s Thane Meyers (30) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Triton Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Caledonia defeated Triton 70-53.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Triton Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Caledonia’s Jackson Koepke (10) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Triton on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Caledonia defeated Triton 70-53.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Triton Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Caledonia’s Eli King (1) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Triton Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Caledonia defeated Triton 70-53.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Triton Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Caledonia’s Ja’Shon Simpson (14) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Triton on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Caledonia defeated Triton 70-53.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Triton Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Triton’s Owen Petersohn (5) drives towards the basket defended by Caledonia’s Jackson Koepke (10) during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Caledonia defeated Triton 70-53.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Triton Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Triton’s Owen Petersohn (5) drives towards the basket defended by Caledonia’s Jackson Koepke (10) during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Caledonia defeated Triton 70-53.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Triton Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Triton’s Braxton Munnikhuysen goes up for a shot defended by Caledonia’s Thane Meiners (30) during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Caledonia defeated Triton 70-53.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Triton Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Triton’s Boe Munnikhuysen (11) goes up for a shot defended by Caledonia’s Jackson Koepke (10) during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Caledonia defeated Triton 70-53.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Triton Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Triton’s Boe Munnikhuysen drives towards the basket during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Caledonia on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Caledonia defeated Triton 70-53.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Triton Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Triton’s Braxton Munnikhuysen (13) goes up for a shot defended by Caledonia’s Austin Meyer (11) during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Caledonia defeated Triton 70-53.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Triton Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Triton’s Owen Petersohn (5) goes up for a shot defended by Caledonia’s Jackson Koepke (10) during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Caledonia defeated Triton 70-53.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Triton Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Caledonia’s Ja’Shon Simpson (14) is introduced before a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Triton on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Caledonia defeated Triton 70-53.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGCALEDONIADODGE CENTER-CLAREMONT-WEST CONCORDBOYS BASKETBALL2021-22 WINTER MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
What to read next
PEM, Caledonia boys basketball
Prep
Section 1A, 1AA, 1AAA & 1AAAA boys basketball schedule
The Section 1 boys basketball pairings for the 2022 tournaments
March 08, 2022 12:02 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Caledonia, Triton Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Prep
Lewiston-Altura and Caledonia advance to Section 1AA semifinals
No. 5 Lewiston-Altura defeated No. 4 La Crescent-Hokah 75-57 in section boys basketball quarterfinal play while No. 1 Caledonia topped No. 8 Triton 70-57
March 07, 2022 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Hayfield, Randolph Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Prep
Photos: Hayfield, Randolph Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball on March 7, 2022
Hayfield defeated Randolph 66-62 in a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
March 07, 2022 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Hayfield, Randolph Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Prep
Hayfield barely escapes No. 8 seed Randolph to advance to semis; Spring Grove tops K-W
Randolph gave state-defending champion and No. 1-ranked Hayfield all it wanted in the Section 1A quarterfinals. The Vikings finally emerged with a four-point win.
March 07, 2022 07:46 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff