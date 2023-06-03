Photos: Cannon Falls, La Crescent-Hokah Section 1AA baseball Final Four on June 3, 2023

La Crescent-Hokah defeated Cannon Falls 4-1 in a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
La Crescent-Hokah's Brady Grupa (3) slides into home as Cannon Falls' Elliott Nelson (22) waits for the ball during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
La Crescent-Hokah's Logan DeBoer (8), left, Dusty Grattan (25), middle, and Eli McCool (6), right, walk back to the dugout during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls' Jadan Winchell (4) throws a pitch during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Members of the La Crescent-Hokah baseball team cheer on their teammate from the dugout during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
La Crescent-Hokah's Mayes Boyer (10) attempts to get to first base as Cannon Falls' Nick Barrett (18) receives a pass during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Members of the La Crescent-Hokah baseball team high-five teammate Ethan Albers (1) after scoring a run during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls' Jack Meyers (2) snags a foul pop-up above Elliott Nelson (22) during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
The Cannon Falls baseball team receives a pep-talk while down 4-0 against La Crescent-Hokah during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
La Crescent-Hokah's Mayes Boyer (10) runs to first base during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Members of the La Crescent-Hokah baseball team watch their teammate bat during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
La Crescent-Hokah's Ethan Myhre (17) is greeted at home plate after scoring a run during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Members of the Cannon Falls baseball team watch as their teammates are up to bat during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
La Crescent-Hokah's Eli McCool (6) hits a pop-up during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
La Crescent-Hokah's Alex Von Arx (13) takes a few practice swings as Cannon Falls' Jadan Winchell is visited at the mound during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls' Jon Banks (11) and Magnus Swanson (13) high-five Elliott Nelson (22) after being tagged out during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Members of the Cannon Falls baseball team watch their teammate bat during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls' Ari Wells (10) attempts to tag a La Crescent-Hokah runner out during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
La Crescent-Hokah's Mitchell Reining (11) takes his helmet off in frustration after being tagged out at first base during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
La Crescent-Hokah's Mayes Boyer (10) is greeted by the dugout after scoring a run during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls' Aaron Melhouse (12) watches Jon Banks (11) hit the ball during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
La Crescent-Hokah's Brady Grupa (3) slides into home as Cannon Falls' Elliott Nelson (22) waits for the ball during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls' Jack Meyers (2) hits the ball during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
La Crescent-Hokah's Mayes Boyer (10) celebrates a triple by ducking after tossing an imaginary grenade into the La Crescent-Hokah dugout during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
La Crescent-Hokah's Mayes Boyer (10) slides into third base as Cannon Falls' Jack Meyers (2) waits for a pass during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
The La Crescent-Hokah baseball team watches the opposing players run out into the field as the Cannon Falls lineup is announced during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at
djacobi@postbulletin.com
.