99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Photos: Cannon Falls, La Crescent-Hokah Section 1AA baseball Final Four on June 3, 2023

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Today at 2:00 PM

La Crescent-Hokah defeated Cannon Falls 4-1 in a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.

060323-Sec1AA Final Four Baseball - Cannon Falls v La Crescent-H
La Crescent-Hokah's Brady Grupa (3) slides into home as Cannon Falls' Elliott Nelson (22) waits for the ball during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060323-Sec1AA-Baseball-Cannon-Falls-La-Crescent-Hokah-13.jpg
La Crescent-Hokah's Logan DeBoer (8), left, Dusty Grattan (25), middle, and Eli McCool (6), right, walk back to the dugout during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060323-Sec1AA Final Four Baseball - Cannon Falls v La Crescent-H
Cannon Falls' Jadan Winchell (4) throws a pitch during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060323-Sec1AA Final Four Baseball - Cannon Falls v La Crescent-H
Members of the La Crescent-Hokah baseball team cheer on their teammate from the dugout during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060323-Sec1AA Final Four Baseball - Cannon Falls v La Crescent-H
La Crescent-Hokah's Mayes Boyer (10) attempts to get to first base as Cannon Falls' Nick Barrett (18) receives a pass during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060323-Sec1AA Final Four Baseball - Cannon Falls v La Crescent-H
Members of the La Crescent-Hokah baseball team high-five teammate Ethan Albers (1) after scoring a run during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060323-Sec1AA-Baseball-Cannon-Falls-La-Crescent-Hokah-27.jpg
Cannon Falls' Jack Meyers (2) snags a foul pop-up above Elliott Nelson (22) during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060323-Sec1AA Final Four Baseball - Cannon Falls v La Crescent-H
The Cannon Falls baseball team receives a pep-talk while down 4-0 against La Crescent-Hokah during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060323-Sec1AA-Baseball-Cannon-Falls-La-Crescent-Hokah-14.jpg
La Crescent-Hokah's Mayes Boyer (10) runs to first base during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060323-Sec1AA-Baseball-Cannon-Falls-La-Crescent-Hokah-12.jpg
Members of the La Crescent-Hokah baseball team watch their teammate bat during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060323-Sec1AA-Baseball-Cannon-Falls-La-Crescent-Hokah-15.jpg
La Crescent-Hokah's Ethan Myhre (17) is greeted at home plate after scoring a run during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060323-Sec1AA Final Four Baseball - Cannon Falls v La Crescent-H
Members of the Cannon Falls baseball team watch as their teammates are up to bat during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060323-Sec1AA Final Four Baseball - Cannon Falls v La Crescent-H
La Crescent-Hokah's Eli McCool (6) hits a pop-up during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060323-Sec1AA Final Four Baseball - Cannon Falls v La Crescent-H
La Crescent-Hokah's Alex Von Arx (13) takes a few practice swings as Cannon Falls' Jadan Winchell is visited at the mound during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060323-Sec1AA Final Four Baseball - Cannon Falls v La Crescent-H
Cannon Falls' Jon Banks (11) and Magnus Swanson (13) high-five Elliott Nelson (22) after being tagged out during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060323-Sec1AA-Baseball-Cannon-Falls-La-Crescent-Hokah-11.jpg
Members of the Cannon Falls baseball team watch their teammate bat during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060323-Sec1AA-Baseball-Cannon-Falls-La-Crescent-Hokah-16.jpg
Cannon Falls' Ari Wells (10) attempts to tag a La Crescent-Hokah runner out during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060323-Sec1AA-Baseball-Cannon-Falls-La-Crescent-Hokah-17.jpg
La Crescent-Hokah's Mitchell Reining (11) takes his helmet off in frustration after being tagged out at first base during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060323-Sec1AA-Baseball-Cannon-Falls-La-Crescent-Hokah-20.jpg
La Crescent-Hokah's Mayes Boyer (10) is greeted by the dugout after scoring a run during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060323-Sec1AA-Baseball-Cannon-Falls-La-Crescent-Hokah-21.jpg
Cannon Falls' Aaron Melhouse (12) watches Jon Banks (11) hit the ball during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060323-Sec1AA-Baseball-Cannon-Falls-La-Crescent-Hokah-22.jpg
La Crescent-Hokah's Brady Grupa (3) slides into home as Cannon Falls' Elliott Nelson (22) waits for the ball during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060323-Sec1AA-Baseball-Cannon-Falls-La-Crescent-Hokah-23.jpg
Cannon Falls' Jack Meyers (2) hits the ball during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060323-Sec1AA-Baseball-Cannon-Falls-La-Crescent-Hokah-25.jpg
La Crescent-Hokah's Mayes Boyer (10) celebrates a triple by ducking after tossing an imaginary grenade into the La Crescent-Hokah dugout during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060323-Sec1AA-Baseball-Cannon-Falls-La-Crescent-Hokah-26.jpg
La Crescent-Hokah's Mayes Boyer (10) slides into third base as Cannon Falls' Jack Meyers (2) waits for a pass during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060323-Sec1AA Final Four Baseball - Cannon Falls v La Crescent-H
The La Crescent-Hokah baseball team watches the opposing players run out into the field as the Cannon Falls lineup is announced during a Section 1AA Final Four baseball game on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Condon and Daniel Cranston.jpg
Prep
Mayo rally falls short in Section 1AAAA baseball winner's bracket final
June 03, 2023 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
060323-Sec1AA Final Four Baseball - Cannon Falls v La Crescent-H
Prep
No. 4 La Crescent-Hokah plates four, rides senior captain Eli McCool to title game
June 03, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
Prep
State softball seedings released: St. Charles, Winona each given two seeds; Randolph top seed in Class A
June 03, 2023 11:18 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Austin map.png
Local
Man found with gunshot wound in Austin
June 03, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
63f6dcd3ad77adb193f112304ae2897d.jpg
Health
Zumbro Valley Health Center plans residential facility expansion
June 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png
Business
Moen Therapeutic Massage has a new home in a Rochester chiropractic clinic
June 03, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Retired Nurse - Jane Kampa Potter
Local
'It wasn't safe anymore': Southeast Minnesota nurses share why they left the bedside
June 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden