Photos: Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball on Nov. 12, 2022
Cannon Falls defeated Pequot Lakes in the Class AA Championship volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
We are part of The Trust Project.
In just its second appearance ever at the state volleyball tournament, the Cannon Falls volleyball team won it all on Saturday, beating Pequot Lakes in a sweep.
Mabel-Canton had just enough to beat Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the Class A volleyball third-place match, winning in five sets.
Winona ties for fourth in Section 1A team standings and lands state berth in six events while Olivia Walsh won an individual title and earned three state berths for Austin.