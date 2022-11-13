SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
Photos: Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball on Nov. 12, 2022

Cannon Falls defeated Pequot Lakes in the Class AA Championship volleyball match on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
November 12, 2022 06:10 PM
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls celebrates after winning the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls celebrates after winning the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls’ Kyra Schoenfelder (1) cheers after winning a point during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls’ Kallie Johnson (4) hits the ball during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls’ Madison Burr (8) hits the ball during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls’ Falon Hepola (10) and Elle Lind block a shot during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls’ Elle Lind (9) taps the ball over during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls’ Elle Lind (9) cheers after winning a point during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls’ Madison Burr (8) hits the ball during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls’ Kallie Johnson (4) hits the ball during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls’ Kallie Johnson (4) cheers after winning a point during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls head coach Melissa Huseth greets the team during a timeout at the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls’ Ellie Lind hits the ball during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls’ Madison Burr blocks a shot during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls’ Madison Burr (8) hits the ball during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls’ Kallie Johnson (4) hits the ball during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls’ Rachael Miller (7) hits the ball during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls’ Rachael Miller (7) hits the ball during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls’ Kyra Schoenfelder (1) hits the ball during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls’ Madison Burr (8) hits the ball during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls’ Kallie Johnson (4) hits the ball during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls cheers after winning a point during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls’ Madison Burr (8) cheers after winning a point during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls’ Madison Burr (8) cheers after winning a point during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls fans cheer during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls celebrates after winning a point during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
