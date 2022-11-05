SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
Photos: Cannon Falls, Plainview-Elgin-Millville football Section 1AAA championship

Cannon Falls beat Plainview-Elgin-Millville 50-6 in the Section 1AAA championship football game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Rochester.

Cannon Falls vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville Football Section 1AAA
Cannon Falls' Colton Otto (4) rushes for a touchdown during the Section 1AAA championship football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Rochester Regional Stadium.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
November 04, 2022 09:53 PM
Cannon Falls vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville Football Section 1AAA
Cannon Falls' Dylan Banks (27) rushes for a touchdown during the Section 1AAA championship football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Rochester Regional Stadium.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville Football Section 1AAA
Cannon Falls' Logan Anderson-Rosebear is brought down by Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Kyler Lamb (11) and Kadin Pries (51) during the Section 1AAA championship football game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Rochester Regional Stadium.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville Football Section 1AAA
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Aaron Martinez (4) is brought down by Cannon Falls defenders, including Calvin Singewald (33) during the Section 1AAA championship football game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Rochester Regional Stadium.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville Football Section 1AAA
Cannon Falls fans cheer on their team during the Section 1AAA championship football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Rochester Regional Stadium.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville Football Section 1AAA
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Kyler Lamb (11) carries the ball during the Section 1AAA championship football game against Cannon Falls on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Rochester Regional Stadium.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville Football Section 1AAA
Cannon Falls' Sam Shepersky (8) carries the ball during the Section 1AAA championship football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Rochester Regional Stadium.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville Football Section 1AAA
Cannon Falls Talan Duden (25) juggles a pass before making hte catch over Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Kaiden Peters (23) during the Section 1AAA championship football game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Rochester Regional Stadium.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville Football Section 1AAA
Cannon Falls' Colton Otto (4) rushes with the ball during the Section 1AAA championship football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Rochester Regional Stadium.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville Football Section 1AAA
Cannon Falls' Colton Otto (4) is brought down by Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Kyler Lamb (11) during the Section 1AAA championship football game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Rochester Regional Stadium.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Cannon Falls vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville Football Section 1AAA
Cannon Falls' Talant Rifenberick (73) cheers on his teammates from the sidelines after they scored a touchdown during the Section 1AAA championship football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Rochester Regional Stadium.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
