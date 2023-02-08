99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos: Century, Austin boys basketball on Feb. 7, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
February 07, 2023 09:13 PM
Century defeated Austin 62-46 in a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

Century, Austin boys basketball
Century’s Shaun Wysocki (3) goes up for a shot defended by Austin’s Atriel Terry (23) and Dane Mitchell (14) during a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Austin boys basketball
Austin’s Morris Jabatah (4) is introduced during a boys basketball game against Century on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Austin boys basketball
Century’s Tait Deedrick (14) is introduced during a boys basketball game against Austin on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Austin boys basketball
Century’s Shaun Wysocki (3) and Austin’s Buai Duop (24) jump for the opening tip during a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Austin boys basketball
Austin’s Ater Manyuon (1) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Century on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Austin boys basketball
Century’s Ryan Ohm (32) drives towards the basket during a boys basketball game against Austin on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Austin boys basketball
Austin’s Dane Mitchell goes up for a shot defended by Century’s Shawn Jacobson (33) during a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Austin boys basketball
Austin’s Jack Lang takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Century on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Austin boys basketball
Century’s Eli Thompson comes down with a rebound during a boys basketball game against Austin on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Austin boys basketball
Austin’s Ater Manyuon (1) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Century on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Austin boys basketball
Century’s Jack Eustice (5) goes up for a shot defended by Austin’s Jack Lang (20) during a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Austin boys basketball
Austin’s Jack Lang passes during a boys basketball game against Century on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Austin boys basketball
Fans watch Century take on Austin in a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Austin boys basketball
Austin’s Dane Mitchell (14) passes during a boys basketball game against Century on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Austin boys basketball
Austin’s Jacob Herrick (5) blocks a shot from Century’s Jack Eustice during a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
