Photos: Century, Austin boys basketball on Feb. 7, 2023

Century defeated Austin 62-46 in a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Century’s Shaun Wysocki (3) goes up for a shot defended by Austin’s Atriel Terry (23) and Dane Mitchell (14) during a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Austin’s Morris Jabatah (4) is introduced during a boys basketball game against Century on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century’s Tait Deedrick (14) is introduced during a boys basketball game against Austin on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century’s Shaun Wysocki (3) and Austin’s Buai Duop (24) jump for the opening tip during a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Austin’s Ater Manyuon (1) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Century on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century’s Ryan Ohm (32) drives towards the basket during a boys basketball game against Austin on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Austin’s Dane Mitchell goes up for a shot defended by Century’s Shawn Jacobson (33) during a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Austin’s Jack Lang takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Century on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century’s Eli Thompson comes down with a rebound during a boys basketball game against Austin on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Austin’s Ater Manyuon (1) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Century on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century’s Jack Eustice (5) goes up for a shot defended by Austin’s Jack Lang (20) during a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Austin’s Jack Lang passes during a boys basketball game against Century on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Fans watch Century take on Austin in a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Austin’s Dane Mitchell (14) passes during a boys basketball game against Century on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Austin’s Jacob Herrick (5) blocks a shot from Century’s Jack Eustice during a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
