Sports | Prep
News reporting
Photos: Century, East Ridge boys hockey Kiwanis Hockey Festival on Dec. 29, 2022

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
December 29, 2022 03:52 PM
Century took on East Ridge in a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.

Century vs. East Ridge Boys Hockey Kiwanis Hockey Festival
Century's Blake Kanz (23) reaches for the puck during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against East Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Century vs. East Ridge Boys Hockey Kiwanis Hockey Festival
Century's Jonathan Burmester (4) skates with the puck during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against East Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Century vs. East Ridge Boys Hockey Kiwanis Hockey Festival
Century's Jonah Ottman (3) skates with the puck during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against East Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Century vs. East Ridge Boys Hockey Kiwanis Hockey Festival
Century's Justin Sutton (5) skates with the puck during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against East Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Century vs. East Ridge Boys Hockey Kiwanis Hockey Festival
Century's Justin Sutton (5) struggles for the puck during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against East Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Century vs. East Ridge Boys Hockey Kiwanis Hockey Festival
Century's Jack Ottman (12) skates with the puck during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against East Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Century vs. East Ridge Boys Hockey Kiwanis Hockey Festival
Century's Jack Ottman (12) struggles for the puck during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against East Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Century vs. East Ridge Boys Hockey Kiwanis Hockey Festival
Century's celebrate a goal during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against East Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
