Photos: Century, Mankato West girls lacrosse on May 22, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Today at 8:55 PM

Century hosted Mankato West for a girls lacrosse game on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Century’s Isabella Ashton battles for the ball in front of the goal during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Sophie Langsdale controls the ball during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Isabella Ashton (14) controls the ball during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Isabella Ashton (14) smiles after scoring a goal during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Sophie Langsdale controls the ball during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Tayla Gurtner looks for a pass during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mankato gets fouled as Century’s Isabella Ashton loses the ball during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Khya Feind (44) controls the ball during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Khya Feind (44) controls the ball during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Olivia Morrissey (24) controls the ball during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Katelyn Moe (8) controls the ball during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Caitlyn Swartwood (34) controls the ball during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Katelyn Moe (8) looks for a shot during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Olivia Prochnow (68) looks for a pass during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
