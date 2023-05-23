Photos: Century, Mankato West girls lacrosse on May 22, 2023

Century hosted Mankato West for a girls lacrosse game on Monday, May 22, 2023.
Century’s Isabella Ashton battles for the ball in front of the goal during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Sophie Langsdale controls the ball during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century’s Isabella Ashton (14) controls the ball during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century’s Isabella Ashton (14) smiles after scoring a goal during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century’s Tayla Gurtner looks for a pass during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Mankato gets fouled as Century’s Isabella Ashton loses the ball during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century’s Khya Feind (44) controls the ball during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century’s Olivia Morrissey (24) controls the ball during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century’s Katelyn Moe (8) controls the ball during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century’s Caitlyn Swartwood (34) controls the ball during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century’s Katelyn Moe (8) looks for a shot during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century’s Olivia Prochnow (68) looks for a pass during a girls lacrosse game against Mankato on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
