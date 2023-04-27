99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Photos: Century, Mayo boys tennis on April 26, 2023

Traci Westcott
Today at 7:28 PM

Mayo hosted Century for a boys tennis meet on April 26, 2023.

Mayo, Century boys tennis
Century's Kian Rehfeldt serves during a No.1 singles match against Century on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys tennis
Mayo's Tej Bhagra returns the ball during a No.1 singles match against Century on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys tennis
Mayo's Tej Bhagra serves the ball during a No.1 singles match against Century on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys tennis
Mayo's Tej Bhagra serves the ball during a No.1 singles match against Century on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys tennis
Century's Kian Rehfeldt serves during a No.1 singles match against Century on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys tennis
Century's David Sohn and Dean Wang fist bump during a No. 1 doubles match against Mayo on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys tennis
Century's David Sohn serves the ball during a No. 1 doubles match against Mayo on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys tennis
Mayo's Caleb Kennel returns the ball during a No.1 doubles match against Century on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys tennis
Century's Dean Wang returns the ball during a No. 1 doubles match against Mayo on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys tennis
Mayo's Caleb Kennel serves the ball during a No.1 doubles match against Century on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys tennis
Century's Paige Sargent returns the ball during a No.2 singles match against Mayo on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys tennis
Mayo's Ben Erickson returns the ball during a No.2 singles match against Century on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys tennis
Mayo's Caleb Kennel hands partner Phil Wisniewski the ball during a No.1 doubles match against Century on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys tennis
Mayo's Phil Wisniewski returns the ball during a No.1 doubles match against Century on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys tennis
Century's Cori Li returns the ball during a No. 2 doubles match against Mayo on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys tennis
Century's Jason Zheng returns the ball during a No.2 doubles match against Mayo on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys tennis
Mayo's Noah Wisniewski returns the ball during a No.2 doubles match against Century on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys tennis
Mayo's David Teng returns the ball during a No.2 doubles match against Century on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys tennis
Mayo's Tej Bhagra returns the ball during a No.1 singles match against Century on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
