Photos: Century, Mayo, Winona boys swimming and diving on Jan. 31, 2023

Century hosted Mayo and Winona for a boys swimming and diving meet on Jan. 31, 2023.
Century's Joe Vesterby competes in the 100 yard fly during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona assistant coach Shannon Murphy writes "LM" onto the arm of swimmer Jack Motl in honor of their teammate Logan Monk during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester. Monk, who was a swimmer with the Winhawks passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in a car collision.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
The Winona Winhawks huddle before a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester. The team is seen with "LM" and monkey tattoos on their shoulders in honor of their late teammate, Logan Monk who passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in a car collision.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century's Grady Bargfrede competes in the 200 yard medley relay during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona's Quinn Wangberg competes in the 200 yard medley relay during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona's Owen Ellinghuysen competes in the 200 yard medley relay during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona's Andrei Schultz competes in the 200 yard medley relay during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century's Richard Jensen competes in the 200 yard medley relay during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century's Nathan Zhang competes in the 200 yard medley relay during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona's Adam Martin competes in the 200 yard freestyle during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century's William Truskowski races next to Winona's Adam Martin in the 200 yard freestyle during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century's Jack Homme races in the 200 yard freestyle during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Alonso Montori races in the 200 yard freestyle during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century's Albert Hu competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century's Albert Hu competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Nikhil Kaufman competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Samuel Pike competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Eoin Porrata competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona's Jared Loos competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century's Gavin Potter competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Ben Weingarten competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Swimmers dive in for the 100 yard freestyle during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona's Kyle Coudron competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Kayvon Kalantari dives during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona's Omar Rodriguez dives during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona's Levi Dennisen dives during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Schafer Cheney dives during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century's Silas Wagstaff dives during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona's Cameron Hancock competes in the 100 yard fly during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century's Kael Berry dives during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century's Joe Vesterby competes in the 100 yard fly during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona's Cameron Hancock competes in the 100 yard fly during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Payton Mitchell competes in the 100 yard fly during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century's Gavin Potter competes in the 100 yard fly during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Aiden Johnson competes in the 100 yard fly during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Swimmers dive in for the 100 yard freestyle during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona's Jared Loos competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century's Nathan Kram finishes the 50 yard freestyle during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin