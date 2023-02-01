6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Century, Mayo, Winona boys swimming and diving on Jan. 31, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
January 31, 2023 08:58 PM
Century hosted Mayo and Winona for a boys swimming and diving meet on Jan. 31, 2023.

Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Century's Joe Vesterby competes in the 100 yard fly during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Winona assistant coach Shannon Murphy writes "LM" onto the arm of swimmer Jack Motl in honor of their teammate Logan Monk during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester. Monk, who was a swimmer with the Winhawks passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in a car collision.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
The Winona Winhawks huddle before a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester. The team is seen with "LM" and monkey tattoos on their shoulders in honor of their late teammate, Logan Monk who passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in a car collision.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Century's Grady Bargfrede competes in the 200 yard medley relay during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Winona's Quinn Wangberg competes in the 200 yard medley relay during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Winona's Owen Ellinghuysen competes in the 200 yard medley relay during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Winona's Andrei Schultz competes in the 200 yard medley relay during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Century's Richard Jensen competes in the 200 yard medley relay during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Century's Nathan Zhang competes in the 200 yard medley relay during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Winona's Adam Martin competes in the 200 yard freestyle during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Century's William Truskowski races next to Winona's Adam Martin in the 200 yard freestyle during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Century's Jack Homme races in the 200 yard freestyle during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Mayo's Alonso Montori races in the 200 yard freestyle during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Century's Albert Hu competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Century's Albert Hu competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Mayo's Nikhil Kaufman competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Mayo's Samuel Pike competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Mayo's Eoin Porrata competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Winona's Jared Loos competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Century's Gavin Potter competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Mayo's Ben Weingarten competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Swimmers dive in for the 100 yard freestyle during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Winona's Kyle Coudron competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Mayo's Kayvon Kalantari dives during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Winona's Omar Rodriguez dives during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Winona's Levi Dennisen dives during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Mayo's Schafer Cheney dives during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Century's Silas Wagstaff dives during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Winona's Cameron Hancock competes in the 100 yard fly during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Century's Kael Berry dives during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Century's Joe Vesterby competes in the 100 yard fly during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Winona's Cameron Hancock competes in the 100 yard fly during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Mayo's Payton Mitchell competes in the 100 yard fly during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Century's Gavin Potter competes in the 100 yard fly during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Mayo's Aiden Johnson competes in the 100 yard fly during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Swimmers dive in for the 100 yard freestyle during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Winona's Jared Loos competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo, Winona Swimming and Diving
Century's Nathan Kram finishes the 50 yard freestyle during a swim meet on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
