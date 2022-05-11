SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep

Photos: Century, Mayo baseball on May 10, 2022

Century played Mayo for a baseball game on May 10, 2022.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
May 10, 2022 08:51 PM
Century, Mayo baseball
Mayo’s Kyle Prindle throws a pitch during a baseball game against Century on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo baseball
Mayo’s Mason Leimbeck (20) bats during a baseball game against Century on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo baseball
Century’s Ben Johnson (1) bats during a baseball game against Mayo on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo baseball
Mayo’sSam Hruska (17) makes a catch during a baseball game against Century on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo baseball
Century’s Peyton Milene throws a pitch during a baseball game against Mayo on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo baseball
Mayo’s Kyle Prindle (2) tries to throw out Century’s Matt Haun (8) during a baseball game on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo baseball
Century’s Matt Haun dives back to second as Mayo’s Jonah Alleckson (3) tries for an out during a baseball game on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo baseball
Mayo’s Sam Hruska slides into second base as Century’s Joe Guertin tries for an out during a baseball game on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo baseball
Century’s Owen Kelly (4) bats during a baseball game against Mayo on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo baseball
Mayo’s Liam Dahl (4) makes a play during a baseball game against Century on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo baseball
Mayo’s Kyle Prindle throws a pitch during a baseball game against Century on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo baseball
Mayo’s Mason Leimbeck fist bumps Jackson Lesmeister during a baseball game against Century on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Mayo baseball
Century’s Ben Johnson (1) makes a catch in cetner field during a baseball game against Mayo on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

What to read next
Century, Mayo baseball
Prep
Prindle, Gasner team up for pitching gem as Mayo nips Century 2-0
Mayo holds Century to one hit to post a 2-0 baseball victory on Tuesday at Mayo Field
May 10, 2022 09:26 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Mayo Spartans Logo
Prep
Rochester sprinters shine in boys Section 1AAA True Team meet
Century's Max Comfere, John Marshall's Michael Nicometo and Mayo's Noah Smith dominated the sprints in the Section 1AAA True Team meet. It was Owatonna, though, that won the team title.
May 10, 2022 09:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
century panthers logo
Prep
Lund, Gordon guide Century to third place in girls True Team meet
Lakeville South won the 10-team Section 1AAA girls True Team track-and-field meet on Tuesday, followed by Farmington and Century.
May 10, 2022 09:09 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Tuesday, May 10, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
May 10, 2022 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports