Photos: Century, Northfield boys lacrosse on May 12, 2023

Century /John Marshall/Lourdes hosted Northfield for a boys lacrosse game on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century’s Bennett Pronk (9) controls the ball during a boys lacrosse game against Northfield on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century huddles before a boys lacrosse game against Northfield on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Zachary Jacobson and Northfield’s Cooper Rand face off during a boys lacrosse game on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Zachary Jacobson (8) controls the ball defended by Northfield’s Ty Frank (20) during a boys lacrosse game on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Jonathan Burmester (4) looks for a shot during a boys lacrosse game against Northfield on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Bennett Pronk controls the ball during a boys lacrosse game against Northfield on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Jonathan Burmester (4) scores during a boys lacrosse game against Northfield on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Deacon Langsdale (14) looks to pass during a boys lacrosse game against Northfield on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Zachary Jacobson (8) passes during a boys lacrosse game against Northfield on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Bennett Pronk battles for the ball during a boys lacrosse game against Northfield on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Gavin Busch (11) controls the ball during a boys lacrosse game against Northfield on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Jet Trageser (2) gets hit by Northfield during a boys lacrosse game on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Gavin Busch (11) controls the ball during a boys lacrosse game against Northfield on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Owen Hemmingson (16) scores a goal during a boys lacrosse game against Northfield on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Owen Hemmingson (16) fist bumps Bennett Pronk (9) after Hemmingson scored a goal during a boys lacrosse game against Northfield on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Jonathan Burmester (4) looks to pass during a boys lacrosse game against Northfield on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Bennett Pronk scores a goal during a boys lacrosse game against Northfield on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Gavin Busch (11) congratulates teammate Bennett Pronk after scoring a goal during a boys lacrosse game against Northfield on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or
twestcott@postbulletin.com
.