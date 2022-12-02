SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Photos: Chatfield, Barnesville State Class AA Football Championship on Dec. 2, 2022

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
December 02, 2022 04:14 PM
Barnesville defeated Chatfield 35-20 in the State Class AA Football Championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Chatfield’s Cole Johnson (2) makes a catch during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Chatfield’s Sam Backer (21) runs the ball during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Chatfield’s Cole Johnson (2) reaches for a pass but drops it during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Chatfield’s Drew Schindler (7) and Luke Carrier take town Barnesville’s John Roller (21) during the State Class AA Football Championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Chatfield’s Kailan Schott reacts after scoring a touchdown during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Chatfield’s Kailan Schott (4) and Luke Carrier (6) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Chatfield’s Eli Hopp (10) brings down Barnesville’s Andrew Pederson (30) during the State Class AA Football Championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Barnesville’s Owen Riddle (9) intercepts a pass intended for Chatfield’s Cole Johnson (2) during the State Class AA Football Championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Chatfield’s Sam Backer passes the ball during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Chatfield’s Jackson Schild makes a catch during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Chatfield runs a trick play for a 2-point conversion during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Chatfield’s Luke Carrier (6) runs the ball in for a successful 2-point conversion during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Barnesville’s Tate Inniger (80) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Chatfield on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Chatfield’s Luke Carrier (6) is taken down just short of the endzone for a failed 2-point conversion during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Chatfield’s Luke Carrier (6) tries to run the ball in for a 2-point conversion during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Chatfield’s Sam Backer (21) runs the ball during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Chatfield’s Luke Carrier (6) is taken down just short of the endzone for a failed 2-point conversion during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Chatfield’s Jacob Erickson tries for an extra point as it’s blocked by Barnesville’s Gannon Bolgrean (6) during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Barnesville’s Gannon Bolgrean (6) intercepts a pass intended for Chatfield’s Drew Schindler (7) during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Chatfield exits the field after being defeated during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Chatfield’s Drew O’Connor is taken down by Barnesville’s Brodee Gray (14) during the State Class AA Football Championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Chatfield’s Sam Backer passes the ball during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Section 1A Gymnastics
Prep
Gymnastics '22-'23: Ten Southeast Minnesota gymnasts to watch this season
Once again, there are plenty of talented gymnasts in the area. But this year the pool of talent seems deeper than in year's past.
December 02, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Chatfield, Barnesville State Football Championship
Prep
Barnesville, turnovers end Chatfield's dream of back-to-back state football titles
No. 1-ranked Chatfield turned the ball over five times and lost 35-20 to Barnesville in the Class AA Prep Bowl.
December 02, 2022 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Section 1AA Gymnastics Meet
Prep
Gymnastics '22-'23: Mayo, Century and JM excited for another year of growth in new facility
The Spartans, Panthers and Rockets are all enjoying the new gymnastics space at Friedell Middle School and are ready for another season of improvement.
December 02, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Spring Grove Football
Prep
Determined Spring Grove has willed its way to state football title game
After finishing 3-5 last season, the Spring Grove football team went to work like never before. Now, the Lions find themselves playing for a state championship.
December 02, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff