Photos: Chatfield, Barnesville State Class AA Football Championship on Dec. 2, 2022

Barnesville defeated Chatfield 35-20 in the State Class AA Football Championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Chatfield’s Cole Johnson (2) makes a catch during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Chatfield’s Sam Backer (21) runs the ball during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Chatfield’s Cole Johnson (2) reaches for a pass but drops it during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Chatfield’s Drew Schindler (7) and Luke Carrier take town Barnesville’s John Roller (21) during the State Class AA Football Championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Chatfield’s Kailan Schott reacts after scoring a touchdown during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Chatfield’s Kailan Schott (4) and Luke Carrier (6) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Chatfield’s Eli Hopp (10) brings down Barnesville’s Andrew Pederson (30) during the State Class AA Football Championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Barnesville’s Owen Riddle (9) intercepts a pass intended for Chatfield’s Cole Johnson (2) during the State Class AA Football Championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Chatfield’s Sam Backer passes the ball during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Chatfield’s Jackson Schild makes a catch during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Chatfield runs a trick play for a 2-point conversion during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Chatfield’s Luke Carrier (6) runs the ball in for a successful 2-point conversion during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Barnesville’s Tate Inniger (80) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Chatfield on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Chatfield’s Luke Carrier (6) is taken down just short of the endzone for a failed 2-point conversion during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Chatfield’s Sam Backer (21) runs the ball during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Chatfield’s Jacob Erickson tries for an extra point as it’s blocked by Barnesville’s Gannon Bolgrean (6) during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Barnesville’s Gannon Bolgrean (6) intercepts a pass intended for Chatfield’s Drew Schindler (7) during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Chatfield exits the field after being defeated during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Chatfield’s Drew O’Connor is taken down by Barnesville’s Brodee Gray (14) during the State Class AA Football Championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Chatfield’s Sam Backer passes the ball during the State Class AA Football Championship game against Barnesville on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
