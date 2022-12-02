Photos: Chatfield, Barnesville State Class AA Football Championship on Dec. 2, 2022

After finishing 3-5 last season, the Spring Grove football team went to work like never before. Now, the Lions find themselves playing for a state championship.

The Spartans, Panthers and Rockets are all enjoying the new gymnastics space at Friedell Middle School and are ready for another season of improvement.

Once again, there are plenty of talented gymnasts in the area. But this year the pool of talent seems deeper than in year's past.

Barnesville defeated Chatfield 35-20 in the State Class AA Football Championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

