Photos: Chatfield, Blue Earth Area Class AA Quarterfinal football on Nov. 10, 2022

Chatfield defeated Blue Earth Area 35-6 in the Class AA Quarterfinal football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
November 10, 2022 09:14 PM
Chatfield, Blue Earth Class AA Quarterfinal football
Chatfield’s Cole Johnson (2) makes a catch for a touchdown during the Class AA Quarterfinal football game against Blue Earth on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Blue Earth Class AA Quarterfinal football
Chatfield’s Sam Backer (21) runs the ball during the Class AA Quarterfinal football game against Blue Earth on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Blue Earth Class AA Quarterfinal football
Chatfield’s Drew O’Connor (24) makes a catch for a touchdown during the Class AA Quarterfinal football game against Blue Earth on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Blue Earth Class AA Quarterfinal football
Chatfield’s Drew O’Connor (24) scores a touchdown during the Class AA Quarterfinal football game against Blue Earth on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Blue Earth Class AA Quarterfinal football
Chatfield student Braelee Horsman cheers during the Class AA Quarterfinal football game against Blue Earth on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Blue Earth Class AA Quarterfinal football
Chatfield’s Drew O’Connor (24) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the Class AA Quarterfinal football game against Blue Earth on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Blue Earth Class AA Quarterfinal football
Chatfield’s Cole Johnson (2) and Drew O’Connor (24) react after scoring a touchdown during the Class AA Quarterfinal football game against Blue Earth on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Blue Earth Class AA Quarterfinal football
Chatfield’s Luke Carrier sacks Blue Earth quarterback Ashton Lloyd (8) during the Class AA Quarterfinal football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Blue Earth Class AA Quarterfinal football
Chatfield’s Ethan Cole (60) takes down Blue Earth’s Noah Johnson (7) during the Class AA Quarterfinal football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Blue Earth Class AA Quarterfinal football
Chatfield’s Blake Thompson takes down Blue Earth’s Noah Johnson (7) during the Class AA Quarterfinal football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Blue Earth Class AA Quarterfinal football
Chatfield’s Carter Daniels (5) and Kailan Schott (4) react after stopping Blue Earth on a fourth down during the Class AA Quarterfinal football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Blue Earth Class AA Quarterfinal football
Chatfield’s Jackson Schild (12) runs the ball during the Class AA Quarterfinal football game against Blue Earth on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Blue Earth Class AA Quarterfinal football
Chatfield’s Sam Backer (21) runs the ball during the Class AA Quarterfinal football game against Blue Earth on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Blue Earth Class AA Quarterfinal football
Chatfield’s Luke Carrier (6) sacks Blue Earth quarterback Ashton Lloyd (8) during the Class AA Quarterfinal football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Blue Earth Class AA Quarterfinal football
Chatfield’s Sam Backer (21) runs the ball during the Class AA Quarterfinal football game against Blue Earth on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Blue Earth Class AA Quarterfinal football
Chatfield’s Cole Johnson (2) runs the ball in for a touchdown after making a one-handed catch during the Class AA Quarterfinal football game against Blue Earth on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Blue Earth Class AA Quarterfinal football
Chatfield’s Ethan Cole takes down Blue Earth’s Parker Meyers (10) during the Class AA Quarterfinal football game against Blue Earth on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Blue Earth Class AA Quarterfinal football
Chatfield’s Cole Johnson (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the Class AA Quarterfinal football game against Blue Earth on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
