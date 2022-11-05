Photos: Chatfield, Caledonia Section 1AA football championship game on Nov. 4, 2022
Chatfield defeated Caledonia 10-8 in a Section 1AA football championship game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
