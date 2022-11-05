SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Chatfield, Caledonia Section 1AA football championship game on Nov. 4, 2022

Chatfield defeated Caledonia 10-8 in a Section 1AA football championship game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
November 04, 2022 10:14 PM
Caledonia, Chatfield Section 1AA football championship
Chatfield celebrates after the team won a Section 1AA football championship game against Caledonia on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Chatfield defeated Caledonia 10-8.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Chatfield Section 1AA football championship
Caledonia’s Kody Schroeder (1) reacts after the team couldn’t score during a Section 1AA football championship game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Chatfield defeated Caledonia 10-8.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Chatfield Section 1AA football championship
Chatfield’s Sam Backer (21) runs the ball for a 99-yard touch down during a Section 1AA football championship game against Caledonia on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Chatfield defeated Caledonia 10-8.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Chatfield Section 1AA football championship
Chatfield’s Sam Backer (21) runs the ball for a 99-yard touch down during a Section 1AA football championship game against Caledonia on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Chatfield defeated Caledonia 10-8.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Chatfield Section 1AA football championship
Chatfield celebrates a 99-yard touchdown by Sam Backer during a Section 1AA football championship game against Caledonia on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Chatfield defeated Caledonia 10-8.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Chatfield Section 1AA football championship
Caledonia’s Ethan Stendel (12) makes a pass during a Section 1AA football championship game against Chatfield on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Chatfield defeated Caledonia 10-8.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Chatfield Section 1AA football championship
Caledonia’s Ayden Goetzinger (81)carries the ball during a Section 1AA football championship game against Chatfield on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Chatfield defeated Caledonia 10-8.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Chatfield Section 1AA football championship
Caledonia’s Ethan Stendel (12) carries the ball during a Section 1AA football championship game against Chatfield on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Chatfield defeated Caledonia 10-8.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Chatfield Section 1AA football championship
Caledonia’s Ayden Goetzinger (81) celebrates a touchdown during a Section 1AA football championship game against Chatfield on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Chatfield defeated Caledonia 10-8.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Chatfield Section 1AA football championship
Caledonia’s Tyler Jennings (70) hugs coach while celebrating a touchdown during a Section 1AA football championship game against Chatfield on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Chatfield defeated Caledonia 10-8.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Chatfield Section 1AA football championship
Chatfield’s Sam Backer (21) runs the ball during a Section 1AA football championship game against Caledonia on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Chatfield defeated Caledonia 10-8.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Chatfield Section 1AA football championship
Caledonia’s Ayden Goetzinger carries the ball during a Section 1AA football championship game against Chatfield on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Chatfield defeated Caledonia 10-8.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Chatfield Section 1AA football championship
Chatfield’s Eli Hopp (10) takes down Caledonia’s Will Allen during a Section 1AA football championship game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Chatfield defeated Caledonia 10-8.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Chatfield Section 1AA football championship
Caledonia’s Kody Schroeder (1) runs the ball during a Section 1AA football championship game against Chatfield on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Chatfield defeated Caledonia 10-8.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Chatfield Section 1AA football championship
Chatfield’s Jacob Erikson makes a field goal during a Section 1AA football championship game against Caledonia on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Chatfield defeated Caledonia 10-8.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Chatfield Section 1AA football championship
Caledonia’s Kody Schroeder (1) runs the ball during a Section 1AA football championship game against Chatfield on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Chatfield defeated Caledonia 10-8.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Chatfield Section 1AA football championship
Chatfield’s Eli Hopp (10) blocks a pass intended for Caledonia’s Joshua Beardmore during a Section 1AA football championship game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Chatfield defeated Caledonia 10-8.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Chatfield Section 1AA football championship
Chatfield’s Eli Hopp, left, and Michael Greiner celebrate after winning a Section 1AA football championship game against Caledonia on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Chatfield defeated Caledonia 10-8.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Chatfield Section 1AA football championship
Chatfield celebrates after the team won a Section 1AA football championship game against Caledonia on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Chatfield defeated Caledonia 10-8.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia, Chatfield Section 1AA football championship
Chatfield’s Sam Backer (21) holds up the plaque after the team won a Section 1AA football championship game against Caledonia on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Chatfield defeated Caledonia 10-8.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
