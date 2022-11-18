Photos: Chatfield, Eden Valley-Watkins football Class AA state semifinal on Nov. 18, 2022
The Chatfield Gophers beat Eden Valley-Watkins 27-12 in a Class AA state semifinal football game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Minneapolis.
We are part of The Trust Project.
The Gophers defense held Eden Valley-Watkins to 2 of 7 on fourth downs and stopped five drives in their own territory, while Sam Backer and the offense did just enough to send Chatfield back to the Class AA championship.
Austin senior Olivia Walsh placed seventh in the state in the 50 freestyle at the Class A meet and she also finished ninth in the 100 freestyle.
A scoreboard of Thursday’s southeastern Minnesota girls hockey games.
Southeastern Minnesota seems to have rallied around the Fillmore Central football team, which will be playing in the program's first state semifinal on Saturday after a thrilling quarterfinal victory.