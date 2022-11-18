SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Photos: Chatfield, Eden Valley-Watkins football Class AA state semifinal on Nov. 18, 2022

The Chatfield Gophers beat Eden Valley-Watkins 27-12 in a Class AA state semifinal football game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
November 18, 2022 01:53 PM
Chatfield Football
Chatfield's Cole Johnson (2) catches a touchdown pass in front of Eden Valley-Watkins' Landon Neiman (4) during a Class AA state semifinal football game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Chatfield Football
Chatfield's Sam Backer (21) finds room to run during a Class AA state semifinal football game against Eden Valley-Watkins on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Chatfield Football
Chatfield's Sam Backer (21) breaks free for a second quarter touchdown run during a Class AA state semifinal football game against Eden Valley-Watkins on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Chatfield Football
Chatfield's Drew Schindler (7) defends against a pass to Eden Valley-Watkins' Samuel Nistler (7) during a Class AA state semifinal football game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Chatfield Football
Eden Valley-Watkins' Samuel Nistler (7) avoids a tackler during a Class AA state semifinal football game against Chatfield on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Chatfield Football
Chatfield's Drew O'Connor (24) celebrates a fourth-and-goal defensive stop during a Class AA state semifinal football game against Eden Valley-Watkins on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Chatfield Football
Chatfield's Sam Backer (21) tries to spin out of a tackle by Eden Valley-Watkins' Samuel Nistler (7) during a Class AA state semifinal football game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Chatfield Football
Chatfield's Luke Carrier (6) defends against a pass intended for Eden Valley-Watkins' Samuel Nistler (7) during a Class AA state semifinal football game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Chatfield Football
Chatfield's Luke Carrier (6) catches a screen pass and dives into the endzone for a fourth quarter touchdown during a Class AA state semifinal football game against Eden Valley-Watkins on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Chatfield Football
Chatfield's Luke Carrier, top right, catches a screen pass and dives into the endzone for a fourth quarter touchdown during a Class AA state semifinal football game against Eden Valley-Watkins on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Chatfield Football
Chatfield's Jackson Schild (12) runs past a diving Eden Valley-Watkins' Nolan Haag (22) during a Class AA state semifinal football game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Chatfield Football
Chatfield's Drew Schindler is pulled down after catching a pass during a Class AA state semifinal football game against Eden Valley-Watkins on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Chatfield Football
Chatfield's Isaac Stevens (66) chases Eden Valley-Watkins quarterback Nolan Geislinger (2) during a Class AA state semifinal football game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Chatfield Football
Chatfield's Kailan Schott (4) finds room to run during a Class AA state semifinal football game against Eden Valley-Watkins on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Chatfield Football
Chatfield's Kailan Schott (4) is wrapped up on a run during a Class AA state semifinal football game against Eden Valley-Watkins on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Chatfield Football
Chatfield's Luke Carrier is wrapped up by Eden Valley-Watkins' Landon Neiman (4) after catching a pass during a Class AA state semifinal football game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Chatfield Football
Chatfield's Sam Backer (21) tackles Eden Valley-Watkins' Samuel Nistler (7) on a run during a Class AA state semifinal football game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
