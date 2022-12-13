SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Chatfield, Lourdes boys basketball on Dec. 12, 2022

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
December 12, 2022 09:37 PM
Chatfield hosted Lourdes for a boys basketball game on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

Lourdes’ Samuel Theobald goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Chatfield on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes’ David Scully (15) and Chatfield’s Callen Backer (25) face off for the jump ball during a boys basketball game Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes’ Dillung Jullang (4) controls the ball defended by Chatfield’s Callen Backer (25) during a boys basketball game Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes’ Aidan Jahns (3) controls the ball during a boys basketball game against Chatfield on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes’ Parker Dunham (33) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Chatfield on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes’ Samuel Theobald goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Chatfield on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Eli Hopp (1) and Lourdes’ Dillung Kullang (4) battle for a rebound during a boys basketball game Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Sam Backer (15) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Lourdes on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes’ Adam Sellner (10) looks for a pass covered by Chatfield’s Luke Carrier (11) and Drew Schindler (3) during a boys basketball game Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes’ Adam Sellner (10) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Chatfield on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Eli Hopp (1) drives down court defended by Lourdes’ Dillung Kulland (4) during a boys basketball game Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes’ Parker Dunham (33) goes up for a shot defended by Chatfield’s Sam Backer (15) and Isaac Stevens (5) during a boys basketball game Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Sam Backer (15) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Lourdes on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes’ David Scully (15) and Chatfield’s Sam Backer (15) battle for a loose ball during a boys basketball game Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Isaac Stevens goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Lourdes on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Luke Carrier (11) drives past Lourdes’ Samuel Theobald during a boys basketball game Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Luke Carrier (11) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Lourdes on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Isaac Stevens (5) defends a shot from Lourdes’ David Scully during a boys basketball game Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes’ Dillung Kullang (4) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Chatfield on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes’ Kevin Adeng-Kur (5) controls the ball during a boys basketball game against Chatfield on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
