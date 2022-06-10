SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Photos: Chatfield, Mounds Park Academy softball State Class AA quarterfinal on June 9, 2022

Chatfield pulled out a win against Mounds Park Academy in the quarterfinals at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
June 09, 2022 08:03 PM
Softball Section Quarterfinals
Chatfield High School junior Claire Springer winds up for a pitch during the section 1AA quarterfinals match against Mounds Park Academy at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Chatfield won 8-5.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Softball Section Quarterfinals
Chatfield High School senior Devann Clemens runs to third during the section 1AA quarterfinals match against Mounds Park Academy at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Chatfield won 8-5.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Softball Section Quarterfinals
Chatfield High School senior Devann Clemens looks on as her teammate Brynn Irish takes second during the section 1AA quarterfinals match against Mounds Park Academy at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Chatfield won 8-5.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Softball Section Quarterfinals
Chatfield High School outfielders do a handshake before going on the defense against Mounds Park Academy during the section 1AA quarterfinals at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Chatfield won 8-5.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Softball Section Quarterfinals
Chatfield High School junior Josie Koenigs makes a run for third during the section 1AA quarterfinals match against Mounds Park Academy on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Chatfield won 8-5.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Softball Section Quarterfinals
Chatfield High School Assistant Softball Coach Brent Berge congratulates and prepares his team for the next hurdle after their win against Mounds Park Academy at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Chatfield won 8-5.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
