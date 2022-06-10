SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 10
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Chatfield, Proctor softball State Class AA championship on June 10, 2022

Chatfield won their first ever state championship against Proctor High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
June 10, 2022 05:13 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Class AA State Championship
The Chatfield High School Softball team huddle ahead of taking to the field during the State Class AA Championship game against Proctor High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Friday, June 10, 2022. Chatfield won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AA State Championship
Chatfield High School junior Claire Springer throws a pith during the State Class AA Championship game against Proctor High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Friday, June 10, 2022. Chatfield won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AA State Championship
Chatfield High School junior Tatum Allen catches at pop-fly in center field during the State Class AA Championship game against Proctor High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Friday, June 10, 2022. Chatfield won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AA State Championship
Chatfield High School senior Jaiden Zimmerman makes a throw to first during the State Class AA Championship game against Proctor High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Friday, June 10, 2022. Chatfield won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AA State Championship
Chatfield High School celebrates their first ever state championship after winning the State Class AA Championship game against Proctor High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Friday, June 10, 2022. Chatfield won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Class AA State Championship
Chatfield High School celebrates their first ever state championship after winning the State Class AA Championship game against Proctor High School at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Minnesota on Friday, June 10, 2022. Chatfield won 3-2.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGSOFTBALL2021-22 SPRING MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Class AA State Championship
Prep
Golden Gophers: Chatfield wins thriller, knocks off Proctor for program's first state title
A three-run first inning and another strong performance from Claire Springer in the circle saw
June 10, 2022 05:47 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Tennis Results Scores graphic
Prep
Lourdes, Mayo doubles teams place second in state in tennis
A scoreboard of boys tennis matches.
June 10, 2022 05:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
American Legion baseball results for Thursday, June 9, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
June 10, 2022 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Tiger Relays Track and Field Meet
Prep
Stewartville's Byrne settles in just enough to land fourth in state shot put
Peyton Byrne, a Stewartville junior, didn't have his very best performance on Friday in the state track-and-field meet. But he was still good enough to earn a fourth-place medal.
June 10, 2022 01:03 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff