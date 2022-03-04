Photos: Class AA Team Championships on March 3, 2022
Kasson-Mantorville participated in the Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Kasson-Mantorville fell to Simley 47-21.
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
The KoMets quest for the program's fifth title was denied by perennial power Simley.
A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.
The Eagles stunned No. 2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the quarterfinals before dropping heartbreakers in the semifinals and third-place match.