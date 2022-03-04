SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Photos: Class AA Team Championships on March 3, 2022

Kasson-Mantorville participated in the Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Kasson-Mantorville fell to Simley 47-21.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 03, 2022 10:50 PM
Share
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5134.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Kail Wynia gets his second place medal from coach Jamie Heidt after the Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-3990.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Broc Vaughan heads out to wrestle Simley's Austin Grzywinski in a 106-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4008.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Broc Vaughan wrestles Simley's Austin Grzywinski in a 106-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4046.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Broc Vaughan wrestles Simley's Austin Grzywinski in a 106-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4093.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Broc Vaughan wrestles Simley's Austin Grzywinski in a 106-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4114.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Jonah Coleman wrestles Simley's Brandon Morvari in a 113-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4120.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Jonah Coleman wrestles Simley's Brandon Morvari in a 113-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4136.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Jonah Coleman wrestles Simley's Brandon Morvari in a 113-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4166.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Jonah Coleman wrestles Simley's Brandon Morvari in a 113-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4194.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Jonah Coleman wrestles Simley's Brandon Morvari in a 113-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4220.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Aiden Friedrich wrestles Simley's Peyton Spychalla in a 120-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4238.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Aiden Friedrich wrestles Simley's Peyton Spychalla in a 120-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4279.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Aiden Friedrich wrestles Simley's Peyton Spychalla in a 120-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4369.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Aiden Friedrich wrestles Simley's Peyton Spychalla in a 120-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4371.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Aiden Friedrich wrestles Simley's Peyton Spychalla in a 120-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4422.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Aiden Friedrich wrestles Simley's Peyton Spychalla in a 120-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-3973.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville watches the coin toss before wrestling Simley in a Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4482.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Sam Graunke wrestles Simley's Chase DeBlaere in a 132-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4524.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Joseph Kennedy wrestles Simley's Cash Raymond in a 138-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4530.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Joseph Kennedy wrestles Simley's Cash Raymond in a 138-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4533.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Joseph Kennedy wrestles Simley's Cash Raymond in a 138-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4544.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's wrestles Simley's in a -pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4559.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Joseph Kennedy wrestles Simley's Cash Raymond in a 138-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4591.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Luke Swanson wrestles Simley's Kaiden Schrandt in a 145-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4597.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Luke Swanson wrestles Simley's Kaiden Schrandt in a 145-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4663.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Logan Vaughan wrestles Simley's Vristol Short in a 152-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4679.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Logan Vaughan wrestles Simley's Vristol Short in a 152-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4694.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Logan Vaughan wrestles Simley's Vristol Short in a 152-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4736.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Dominic Mann wrestles Simley's Travis Smith in a 160-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4752.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Dominic Mann wrestles Simley's Travis Smith in a 160-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4457.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Sam Graunke wrestles Simley's Chase DeBlaere in a 132-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4795.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier wrestles Simley's Danny Martin in a 170-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4829.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier wrestles Simley's Danny Martin in a 170-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4899.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Kail Wynia wrestles Simley's Brent Holzem in a 182-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4905.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Kail Wynia wrestles Simley's Brent Holzem in a 182-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4924.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Kail Wynia wrestles Simley's Brent Holzem in a 182-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4963.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge wrestles Simley's Lano Oduwaiye in a 195-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4975.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge wrestles Simley's Lano Oduwaiye in a 195-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4977.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge wrestles Simley's Lano Oduwaiye in a 195-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4992.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge wrestles Simley's Lano Oduwaiye in a 195-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5025.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Heath Parrish wrestles Simley's Soren Herzog in a 220-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5035.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Heath Parrish wrestles Simley's Soren Herzog in a 220-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5066.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Kayden White wrestles Simley's Gavin Nelson in a 285-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5121.jpg
The medals are pictured after a Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5154.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville accepts their second place trophy during a Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5258.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville enters the arena for a Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5295.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Aiden Friedrich wrestles Simley's Peyton Spychalla in a 120-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5339.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Logan Vaughan wrestles Simley's Vristol Short in a 152-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5375.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Logan Vaughan wrestles Simley's Vristol Short in a 152-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5435.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Heath Parrish wrestles Simley's Soren Herzog in a 220-pound Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5447.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville congratulates Simley in AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4784.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville head coach Jamie Heidt reacts on the sidelines during a Class AA Team Championship match Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLING2021-22 WINTER MSHSL TOURNAMENTS KASSON-MANTORVILLEWRESTLING
What to read next
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
John Marshall diver places 25th at state; Red Wing diver takes 20th
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
March 03, 2022 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-4975.jpg
Prep
State wrestling: Kasson-Mantorville places second at Class AA state tournament
The KoMets quest for the program's fifth title was denied by perennial power Simley.
March 03, 2022 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester boys basketball Section 1AA first-round results for Thursday, March 3, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.
March 03, 2022 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
State team wrestling
Prep
State team wrestling: Dover-Eyota places fourth at Class A state championships
The Eagles stunned No. 2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the quarterfinals before dropping heartbreakers in the semifinals and third-place match.
March 03, 2022 08:46 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten