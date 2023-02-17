Photos: Dodge County, Albert Lea Section 1A Girls Hockey Championship on Feb. 16, 2023

Dodge County lost to Albert Lea 3-2 in overtime in a Section 1A girls hockey championship game on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.
Dodge County goalie Ida Huber is comforted by teammates after losing the Section 1A girls hockey championship game against Albert Lea on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. Albert Lea defeated Dodge County 3-2 in overtime.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dodge County exits the locker room during a Section 1A girls hockey championship game against Albert Lea on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. Albert Lea defeated Dodge County 3-2 in overtime.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dodge County huddles before a Section 1A girls hockey championship game against Albert Lea on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. Albert Lea defeated Dodge County 3-2 in overtime.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dodge County’s Nora Carstensen (11) takes a shot during the Section 1A girls hockey championship game against Albert Lea on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. Albert Lea defeated Dodge County 3-2 in overtime.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dodge County Section 1A girls hockey championship game against Albert Lea on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. Albert Lea defeated Dodge County 3-2 in overtime.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dodge County’s Maysie Koch fights for the puck during the Section 1A girls hockey championship game against Albert Lea on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. Albert Lea defeated Dodge County 3-2 in overtime.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
A young fan displays a Wildcat flag during the Section 1A girls hockey championship game against Albert Lea on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. Albert Lea defeated Dodge County 3-2 in overtime.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dodge County is introduced during a Section 1A Girls Hockey Championship game on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Parker Fordham, 10, displays the Wildcat flag during the Section 1A girls hockey championship game against Albert Lea on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. Albert Lea defeated Dodge County 3-2 in overtime.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dodge County’s Nora Carstensen (11) controls the puck during a Section 1A Girls Hockey Championship game on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dodge County’s Nora Carstensen (11) takes a shot during a Section 1A Girls Hockey Championship game on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dodge County’s Maysie Koch (17) takes a shot during a Section 1A Girls Hockey Championship game on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dodge County’s Abby Simmons (18) takes a shot during a Section 1A Girls Hockey Championship game on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dodge County’s Abby Simons, center, hugs teammates after scoring a goal during a Section 1A Girls Hockey Championship game against Albert Lea on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dodge County’s Abby Simons is tackled by teammates after scoring a goal during a Section 1A Girls Hockey Championship game against Albert Lea on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dodge County’s Daisy Harens (22) looks for a shot during a Section 1A Girls Hockey Championship game on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dodge County’s Taylor Winkels (12) fights for the puck controls the puck during a Section 1A Girls Hockey Championship game on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dodge County’s Nora Carstensen (11) controls the puck during a Section 1A Girls Hockey Championship game on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dodge County’s Abby Zeitler (28) controls the puck during a Section 1A Girls Hockey Championship game on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dodge County’s Alyse WIlliamschen (33) takes a shot during a Section 1A Girls Hockey Championship game on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dodge County’s Zoe Heimer (21) looks for a shot during a Section 1A Girls Hockey Championship game on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dodge County’s Nora Carstensen (11) takes a shot during the Section 1A girls hockey championship game against Albert Lea on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. Albert Lea defeated Dodge County 3-2 in overtime.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dodge County’s Nora Carstensen reacts after scoring a goal during the Section 1A girls hockey championship game against Albert Lea on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. Albert Lea defeated Dodge County 3-2 in overtime.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dodge County reacts after Albert Lea scores the first goal during a Section 1A Girls Hockey Championship on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Paisley More, 10, watches the Section 1A girls hockey championship game against Albert Lea on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. Albert Lea defeated Dodge County 3-2 in overtime.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or
twestcott@postbulletin.com
.