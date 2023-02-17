Photos: Dodge County, Albert Lea Section 1A Girls Hockey Championship on Feb. 16, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dodge County lost to Albert Lea 3-2 in overtime in a Section 1A girls hockey championship game on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.

