Sports | Prep

Photos: Dover-Eyota, Chatfield wrestling Section 1A championship on Feb. 19, 2022

View photos of Dover-Eyota's 33-30 win over Chatfield in the Section 1A wrestling team championship match Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
February 19, 2022 05:11 PM
D-E vs Chatfield Wrestling
Dover-Eyota celebrates winning the Section 1A championship dual meet against Chatfield on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Rochester, Minn.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
D-E vs Chatfield Wrestling
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
D-E vs Chatfield Wrestling
Dover-Eyota's Tyler Mix wrestles Chatfield's Ethan Ruskell in the 220-pound match of the Section 1A championship dual meet Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Rochester, Minn.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

D-E vs Chatfield Wrestling
Dover-Eyota's Jackson Duellman, top, wrestles Chatfield's Caden Nolte in the 285-pound match of the Section 1A championship dual meet Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Rochester, Minn.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
D-E vs Chatfield Wrestling
Dover-Eyota celebrates Jackson Duellman's win in the 285-pound match of the Section 1A championship dual meet Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Rochester, Minn.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
D-E vs Chatfield Wrestling
Dover-Eyota's Jackson Duellman celebrates his win in the 285-pound match of the Section 1A championship dual meet Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Rochester, Minn.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
D-E vs Chatfield Wrestling
Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust, top, wrestles Chatfield's Jackson Schild in the 152-pound match of the Section 1A championship dual meet Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Rochester, Minn.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
D-E vs Chatfield Wrestling
Chatfield's Kail Schott, left, wrestles Dover-Eyota's Landon Lehnertz in the 170-pound match of the Section 1A championship dual meet Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Rochester, Minn.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
D-E vs Chatfield Wrestling
Chatfield's Campbell Berg, top, wrestles Dover-Eyota's Tayden Ludescher in the 195-pound match of the Section 1A championship dual meet Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Rochester, Minn.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
D-E vs Chatfield Wrestling
Chatfield wrestlers react to Campbell Berge's pin in the 195-pound match of the Section 1A championship dual meet Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Rochester, Minn.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
D-E vs Chatfield Wrestling
Chatfield's Javier Berg, top, wrestles Dover-Eyota's Max Loftus in the 106-pound match of the Section 1A championship dual meet Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Rochester, Minn.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
D-E vs Chatfield Wrestling
Chatfield's Ryan House, top, wrestles Dover-Eyota's Caden Haag in the 113-pound match of the Section 1A championship dual meet Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Rochester, Minn.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
D-E vs Chatfield Wrestling
Dover-Eyota's Bolten Thesing, top, wrestles Chatfield's Ben Carrier in the 126-pound match of the Section 1A championship dual meet Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Rochester, Minn.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
D-E vs Chatfield Wrestling
Dover-Eyota's Jacob Dessner, right, wrestles Chatfield's Jack Dornack in the 138-pound match of the Section 1A championship dual meet Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Rochester, Minn.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: 2021-22 WINTER MSHSL TOURNAMENTS PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGWRESTLINGDOVER-EYOTACHATFIELD
