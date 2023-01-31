6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports | Prep
Photos: Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball on Jan. 30, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
January 30, 2023 10:01 PM
Dover-Eyota hosted Winona Cotter for a boys basketball game on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Winona Cotter’s Carson Roeder (3) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Dover-Eyota on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Winona-Cotter’s Jon Besek (2), left, Carson Roeder (3) and Luke Gardner (5) wait to be announced during a boys basketball game against Dover-Eyota on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Tyler Holzer is introduced during a boys basketball game against Winona Cotter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Winona-Cotter’s Carson Roeder (3) is introduced during a boys basketball game against Dover-Eyota on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Layne Sobczak and Winona Cotter’s Ian Schmidt jump for the ball during tip-off at a boys basketball game on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Winona Cotter’s Carson Roeder (3) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Dover-Eyota on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Logan Drake, left, and Winona Cotter’s Carson Roeder battle for the ball during a boys basketball game on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Dover-Eyota head coach Brett Blattner yells from he sidelines during a boys basketball game against Winona Cotter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Winona Cotter’s John Fritts (15) tries for a shot during a boys basketball game against Dover-Eyota on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Winona Cotter’s Luke Gardner (5) drives towards the basket defended by Dover-Eyota’s Mavrick Sobczak (2) during a boys basketball game on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Winona Cotter’s Carson Roeder (3) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Dover-Eyota on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Mavrick Sobczak (2) drives towards the basket during a boys basketball game against Winona Cotter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Levi Williams (10) and Cooper Kellen defend a shot from Winona Cotter’s Carson Roeder (3) during a boys basketball game against Winona Cotter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Tyler Holzer (13) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Winona Cotter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Winona Cotter’s Luke Gardner (5) goes up for a shot defended by Dover-Eyota’s Mavrick Sobczak (2) during a boys basketball game against Dover-Eyota on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Logan Drake tries for three during a boys basketball game against Winona Cotter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Winona Cotter’s Luke Gardner (5) goes up for a shot defended by Dover-Eyota’s Mavrick Sobczak (2) during a boys basketball game against Dover-Eyota on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Levi Williams (10) goes up for a shot defended by Winona Cotter’s Luke Gardner (5) during a boys basketball game on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Dover-Eyota cheers from the bench during a boys basketball game against Winona Cotter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Mavrick Sobczak (2) goes up for a shot defended by Winona Cotter’s Carson Roeder and Bobby Sandcork (12) during a boys basketball game on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Logan Drake (3) controls the ball during a boys basketball game against Winona Cotter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Tyler Holzer (13) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Winona Cotter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Levi Williams (10) calls out a play during a boys basketball game against Winona Cotter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Logan Drake (3) and Winona Cotter’s Jon Besek jump for a rebound during a boys basketball game on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Winona Cotter boys basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Cooper Kellen (23) passes during a boys basketball game against Winona Cotter on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
