Sports | Prep
Photos: Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football game on Nov. 11, 2022

Fillmore Central defeated Lester Prairie 18-16 in a Class A Quarterfinal football game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Jordan.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
November 11, 2022 07:25 PM
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Fillmore Central’s Bryce Corson (12) and Gunner Benson (68) take down Lester Prairie’s Tanner Scheevel during a Class A Quarterfinal football game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Jordan High School in Jordan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Fillmore Central’s Bryce Corson (12) runs the ball during a Class A Quarterfinal football game against Lester Prairie on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Jordan High School in Jordan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Fillmore Central’s Bryce Corson (12) runs the ball during a Class A Quarterfinal football game against Lester Prairie on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Jordan High School in Jordan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Fillmore Central’s Chase Christianson (10) reaches for a ball defended by Lester Prairie’s Logan Lambrecht (24) during a Class A Quarterfinal football game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Jordan High School in Jordan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Fillmore Central takes down Lester Prairie’s Tanner Scheevel (40) during a Class A Quarterfinal football game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Jordan High School in Jordan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Fillmore Central reacts after stopping Lester Prairie on a drive during a Class A Quarterfinal football game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Jordan High School in Jordan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Fillmore Central’s Bryce Corson (12) runs the ball during a Class A Quarterfinal football game against Lester Prairie on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Jordan High School in Jordan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Fillmore Central’s Dillon O’Connor (13) runs the ball defended by Lester Prairie’s Logan Lambrecht (24) during a Class A Quarterfinal football game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Jordan High School in Jordan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Fillmore Central’s Jake Fishbaugher (84) makes a catch covered by Lester Prairie’s Tanner Sheevel (40) during a Class A Quarterfinal football game against Lester Prairie on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Jordan High School in Jordan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Fillmore Central’s Chase Christianson (10) makes a catch covered by Lester Prairie’s Logan Lambrecht (24) during a Class A Quarterfinal football game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Jordan High School in Jordan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Fillmore Central’s Kyle Daniels (9) takes down Lester Prairie’s Tanner Scheevel during a Class A Quarterfinal football game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Jordan High School in Jordan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Fillmore Central’s Dillon O'Connor (13) runs the ball during a Class A Quarterfinal football game against Lester Prairie on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Jordan High School in Jordan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Fillmore Central’s Chase Christianson (10) holds onto the ball after making a catch defended by Lester Prairie’s Logan Lambrecht (24) during a Class A Quarterfinal football game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Jordan High School in Jordan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Fillmore Central cheerleaders cheer during a Class A Quarterfinal football game against Lester Prairie on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Jordan High School in Jordan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Fillmore Central’s Chase Christianson (10) reaches for the ball defended by Lester Prairie’s Tanner Scheevel (40) during a Class A Quarterfinal football game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Jordan High School in Jordan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Fillmore Central’s Atlee Hershberger (55) gets a hand on Lester Prairie’s Tanner Scheevel during a Class A Quarterfinal football game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Jordan High School in Jordan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Fillmore Central’s Noah Rothering, left, and Lincoln Iverson take down Lester Prairie’s Tanner Scheevel during a Class A Quarterfinal football game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Jordan High School in Jordan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Fillmore Central’s Luke Hellickson (3) is taken down by Lester Prairie’s LaDamien Gatlin-Coellner (11) during a Class A Quarterfinal football game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Jordan High School in Jordan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Fillmore Central’s Jake Fishbaugher (84) tries for a catch during a 2-point conversion double covered by Lester Prairie during a Class A Quarterfinal football game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Jordan High School in Jordan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Fillmore Central’s Kyle Daniels takes down Lester Prairie’s Tanner Scheevel (40) during a Class A Quarterfinal football game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Jordan High School in Jordan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Fillmore Central’s Chase Christianson (10) runs the ball during a Class A Quarterfinal football game against Lester Prairie on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Jordan High School in Jordan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Fillmore Central’s Luke Hellickson (3) is taken down by Lester Prairie’s LaDamien Gatlin-Coellner (11) during a Class A Quarterfinal football game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Jordan High School in Jordan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLING2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS FOOTBALLPRESTON-HARMONY-FOUNTAIN
