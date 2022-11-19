Photos: Fillmore Central, Minneota football State Class A semifinal on Nov. 19, 2022
Fillmore Central took on Minneota in a State Class semifinal football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Century has best team finish ever at the Class AA state meet, with three earning All-State status, while Mayo senior Natalie Boorjian also has two top-eight finishes.
The Gophers' defense held Eden Valley-Watkins to 2-of-7 on fourth downs and stopped five drives in their own territory, while Sam Backer and the offense did just enough to send Chatfield back to the Class AA championship.
Austin senior Olivia Walsh placed seventh in the state in the 50 freestyle at the Class A meet and she also finished ninth in the 100 freestyle.
The Chatfield Gophers beat Eden Valley-Watkins 27-12 in a Class AA state semifinal football game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Minneapolis.