Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Fillmore Central, Minneota football State Class A semifinal on Nov. 19, 2022

Fillmore Central took on Minneota in a State Class semifinal football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Fillmore Central vs. Minneota Football State Class A Semifinal
Fillmore Central's Bryce Corson (12) pulls in a touchdown pass during a State Class A semifinal football game against Minneota on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
November 19, 2022 01:55 PM
Fillmore Central vs. Minneota Football State Class A Semifinal
Fillmore Central players make their way onto the field before a State Class A semifinal football game against Minneota on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central vs. Minneota Football State Class A Semifinal
Fillmore Central quarterback Dillon O'Connor (13) carries the ball during a State Class A semifinal football game against Minneota on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central vs. Minneota Football State Class A Semifinal
Fillmore Central's Chase Christianson (10) lands with a pass during a State Class A semifinal football game against Minneota on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central vs. Minneota Football State Class A Semifinal
Fillmore Central fans cheer on their team during a State Class A semifinal football game against Minneota on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central vs. Minneota Football State Class A Semifinal
Fillmore Central quarterback Dillon O'Connor (13) carries the ball during a State Class A semifinal football game against Minneota on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central vs. Minneota Football State Class A Semifinal
Fillmore Central quarterback Dillon O'Connor (13) looks for an open receiver during a State Class A semifinal football game against Minneota on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central vs. Minneota Football State Class A Semifinal
Fillmore Central quarterback Dillon O'Connor (13) carries the ball during a State Class A semifinal football game against Minneota on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central vs. Minneota Football State Class A Semifinal
Minneota's Ryan Dalager (5) catches a pass as Fillmore Central's Bryce Corson (12) defends during a State Class A semifinal football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central vs. Minneota Football State Class A Semifinal
Fillmore Central fans cheer on their team during a State Class A semifinal football game against Minneota on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central vs. Minneota Football State Class A Semifinal
Fillmore Central's Chase Christianson (10) carries the ball during a State Class A semifinal football game against Minneota on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central vs. Minneota Football State Class A Semifinal
Fillmore Central quarterback Dillon O'Connor (13) carries the ball during a State Class A semifinal football game against Minneota on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central vs. Minneota Football State Class A Semifinal
Fillmore Central fans cheer on their team during a State Class A semifinal football game against Minneota on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central vs. Minneota Football State Class A Semifinal
A pass intended for Fillmore Central's Chase Christianson (10) is incomplete during a State Class A semifinal football game against Minneota on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
