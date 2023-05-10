Photos: Girls and Boys Golf Invitational on May 10, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Byron, Lake City and Stewartville competed in a boys and girls golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Pine Island.

