Sports Prep

Photos: Girls and Boys Golf Invitational on May 10, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Today at 3:07 PM

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Byron, Lake City and Stewartville competed in a boys and girls golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Pine Island.

Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Lake City's Jordana Windhorst Knudsen drives the ball during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Stewartville's Anna Howe chips the ball during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Byron's Rylee Finney chips the ball during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Olivia Cordes chips the ball during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Byron's Rylee Finney reacts after putting during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Olivia Cordes chips the ball during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Byron's Rylee Finney tees off during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Olivia Cordes reacts after putting during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Stewartville's Lauren Howe tees off during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Lake City's Emma Berg watches her ball during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Byron's Natalie Appel takes a look through her scope during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Lake City's Emma Berg lines up her putt during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Byron's Natalie Appel reacts after a putt during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Byron's Natalie Appel gets some pointers during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Addyson Schneider chips the ball during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Byron's Callie Dockter tests the wind direction during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Addyson Schneider chips the ball during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Byron's Callie Dockter chips the ball during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Byron's Callie Dockter tees off during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Lake City's Jordana Windhorst Knudsen reacts to a putt during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Byron's Callie Dockter reacts after a putt during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Addyson Schneider tees off during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Josh Scripture tees off during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Carter Holst watches his ball during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa Michael Scripture chips off during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Carter Holst tees off during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa Michael Scripture tees off during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Carter Holst reacts at his putt during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa Michael Scripture tees off during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Noah Eidenschink chips the ball during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Logan Schurke chips the ball during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Noah Eidenschink reacts to a close shot during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Joe Scripture putts during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Logan Schurke watches a shot during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Plainview-Elgin-Milleville's Luke Gelner chips the ball during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Noah Eidenschink watches a shot during a girls and boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Pine Island Golf Course in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
