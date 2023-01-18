STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
Photos: Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball on Jan. 17, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
January 17, 2023 09:17 PM
Goodhue hosted Kasson-Mantorville for a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball
Goodhue’s Elisabeth Gadient (25) goes up for a shot during a girls basketball game against Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball
Kasson-Mantorville’s Keigan Cummings (5) is double covered by Goodhue during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball
Goodhue’s Tori Miller (11) drives down court during a girls basketball game against Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball
Goodhue’s Tori Miller (11) goes up for a shot into double coverage from Kasson-Mantorville during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball
Goodhue’s Ava Wallaker (33) goes up for a shot defended by Kasson-Mantorville’s Mackenzie Tozier (13) during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball
Goodhue’s Mackenzie Tozier (13) jumps for a rebound during a girls basketball game against Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball
Kasson-Mantorville’s Keigan Cummings (5) takes a shot during a girls basketball game against Goodhue on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball
Goodhue’s Elisabeth Gadient (25) looks to pass during a girls basketball game against Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball
Goodhue’s Tori Miller (11) goes up for a shot defended by Kasson-Mantorville’s Ella Stoskopf (32) during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball
Goodhue’s Elisabeth Gadient (25) controls the ball during a girls basketball game against Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball
Kasson-Mantorville’s Mackenzie Tozier (13) blocks a shot from Goodhue’s Ava Wallaker (33) during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball
Kasson-Mantorville’s Makenzie Carrier (2) and Goodhue’s Ava Wallaker batter for the ball during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball
Goodhue’s Kendyl Lodermeier looks for a shot during a girls basketball game against Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball
Kasson-Mantorville’s Delaney Awe (14) drives towards the basket during a girls basketball game against Goodhue on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball
Goodhue’s Ava Wallaker (33) takes a shot during a girls basketball game against Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball
Kasson-Mantorville’s Mackenzie Carrier (2) controls the ball during a girls basketball game against Goodhue on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball
Goodhue’s Natalie Thomforde (43) controls the ball during a girls basketball game against Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball
Kasson-Mantorville’s Mackenzie Carrier (2) takes a shot during a girls basketball game against Goodhue on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball
Goodhue’s Tori Miller (11) goes up for a shot defended by Kasson-Mantorville’s Ella Stoskopf (32) during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball
Goodhue’s Elisabeth Gadient (25) goes up for a shot during a girls basketball game against Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

