Thursday, March 16

Photos: Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A boys basketball championship on March 16, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Today at 8:37 PM

Spring Grove defeated Goodhue 57-48 in the Section 1A boys basketball championship on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove celebrates after defeating Goodhue 57-48 in the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Spring Grove on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove’s Tysen Grinde (15) is introduced during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Goodhue on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Goodhue’s Adam Poncelet is introduced during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Spring Grove on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Goodhue takes a moment before the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Spring Grove on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Goodhue and Spring Grove huddle before the Section 1A boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove’s Elijah Solum (45) goes up for a shot defended by Goodhue’s Will Opsahl (5) during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove’s Caleb Griffen (3) drives towards the basket defended by Goodhue’s Justin Buck during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove’s Elijah Solum (45) goes up for a shot defended by Goodhue’s Will Opsahl (5) during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove’s Caleb Griffen (3) makes a pass defended by Goodhue’s Will Opsahl (5) and Justin Buck during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Goodhue’s Will Opsahl brings the ball down defended by Spring Grove’s Caleb Griffen (3) during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove’s Ethan Crouch (23) goes up for a shot during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Goodhue on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Goodhue’s Will Opsahl (5) looks for a pass during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Spring Grove on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove’s Elijah Solum (45) gets a hand on a shot from Goodhue’s Adam Poncelet during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove’s Elijah Solum (45) goes up for a shot during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Goodhue on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove’s Caleb Griffen (3) gets a hand on a shot from Goodhue’s Justin Buck during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove’s Tysen Grinde (15) takes a shot during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Goodhue on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove’s Elijah Solum (45) drives towards the basket during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Goodhue on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove’s Elijah Solum (45) drives towards the basket defended by Goodhue’s Will Opsahl (5) during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove’s Elijah Solum (45) goes up for a shot defended by Goodhue’s Will Opsahl (5) during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove’s Elijah Solum (45) drives towards the basket defended by Goodhue’s Tristan King during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Goodhue’s Luke Roschen (33) looks for a pass defended by Spring Grove’s Jaxon Strinmoen (44) during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove’s Jacob Olerud (30) looks for a pass during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Goodhue on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Goodhue’s Will Opsahl (5) looks for a pass during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Spring Grove on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Goodhue’s Gavin Schafer (25) gets a hand on a shot from Spring Grove’s Tysen Grinde during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove’s Tysen Grinde (15) high-fives teammate Jaxon Stinmoen (44) after being fouled during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Goodhue on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove’s Tysen Grinde (15) drives towards the basket defended by Goodhue’s Carson Roschen during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Goodhue’s Will Opsahl (5) looks for a pass during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Spring Grove on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Goodhue’s Will Opsahl (5) goes up for a shot during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Spring Grove on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
The Spring Grove student section cheers during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Goodhue on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Goodhue’s Carson Roschen (5) brings the ball down during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Spring Grove on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Goodhue’s Adam Poncelet (23) takes a shot during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Spring Grove on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Goodhue’s during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Spring Grove on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove’s Jaxon Strinmoen (44) takes a shot during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Goodhue on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
The Goodhue student section cheers during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Spring Grove on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Goodhue’s Adam Poncelet (23) goes up for a shot defended by Spring Grove’s Ethan Crouch during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Spring Grove defeated Goodhue 57-48 advancing to the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove head coach Matt Halverson cheers during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Goodhue on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Spring Grove defeated Goodhue 57-48 advancing to the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove’s Jacob Olerud (30) gestures in the last minute during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Goodhue on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Spring Grove defeated Goodhue 57-48 advancing to the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Goodhue’s Justin Buck (3) and Spring Grove’s Elijah Solum battle for the ball during the Section 1A boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Spring Grove defeated Goodhue 57-48 advancing to the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove celebrates after defeating Goodhue 57-48 in the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Spring Grove on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove’s Ethan Crouch (23) looks out at the crowd as the team celebrates after defeating Goodhue 57-48 in the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Spring Grove on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove’s Ethan Crouch hugs teammate Tysen Grinde as they celebrate defeating Goodhue 57-48 in the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Spring Grove on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove celebrates after defeating Goodhue 57-48 in the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Spring Grove on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove head coach Matt Halverson celebrates after defeating Goodhue 57-48 in the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Spring Grove on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove celebrates after defeating Goodhue 57-48 in the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Spring Grove on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove celebrates after defeating Goodhue 57-48 in the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Spring Grove on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Spring Grove celebrates with fans after defeating Goodhue 57-48 in the Section 1A boys basketball championship game against Spring Grove on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
