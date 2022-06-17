SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Photos: Hayfield and Randolph High School face off in the State Class A Championship on June 17, 2022

Hayfield and Randolph played down to the wire with Randolph coming out ahead at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, June 17.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
June 17, 2022 01:36 PM
State Class A baseball championship
Hayfield High School pitcher Nolan Klocke played all seven innings only allowing two runs during the State Class A baseball championship against Randolph High School at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, June 17, 2022. Randolph won 2-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
State Class A baseball championship
Hayfield High School and Randolph High School face off for the State Class A baseball championship at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, June 17, 2022. Randolph won 2-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
State Class A baseball championship
Hayfield High School short-stop makes a stop on a ground ball hit by a batter from Randolph High School during the Class A baseball championship at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, June 17, 2022. Randolph won 2-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
State Class A baseball championship
Hayfield High School's Aiden Nelson slides in to second under pressure during the State Class A baseball championship against Randolph High School at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, June 17, 2022. Randolph won 2-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
State Class A baseball championship
Hayfield High School right fielder Aiden Nelson rounds third for home during the State Class A baseball championship against Randolph High School at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, June 17, 2022. Randolph won 2-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
State Class A baseball championship
Hayfield High School's Aiden Nelson scores their one and only run during the State Class A baseball championship against Randolph High School at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, June 17, 2022. Randolph won 2-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
State Class A baseball championship
Parents and fans from Hayfield High School support the Vikings while they play in the State Class A baseball championship against Randolph High School at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, June 17, 2022. Randolph won 2-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
State Class A baseball championship
Hayfield High School's second baseman Kobe Foster slides into first narrowly avoiding an out by Randolph High School's Mason Lorenzen during the State Class A baseball championship at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, June 17, 2022. Randolph won 2-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
State Class A baseball championship
Hayfield High School's Zander Jackson dives back to first to avoid an out during the State Class A baseball championship against Randolph High School at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, June 17, 2022. Randolph won 2-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
State Class A baseball championship
Hayfield High School's Zander Jackson and Eric Bermea have an offensive strategy meeting during the State Class A baseball championship against Randolph High School at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, June 17, 2022. Randolph won 2-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
State Class A baseball championship
Hayfield High School's Easton Fritcher gets a hit during the State Class A baseball championship against Randolph High School at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, June 17, 2022. Randolph won 2-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
State Class A baseball championship
Hayfield High School first baseman Zander Jackson runs to steal second base during the State Class A baseball championship against Randolph High School at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, June 17, 2022. Randolph won 2-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
State Class A baseball championship
Hayfield High School right fielder Aiden Nelson catches a pop-fly for an out during the State Class A baseball championship against Randolph High School at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, June 17, 2022. Randolph won 2-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
State Class A baseball championship
Hayfield High School short-stop Easton Fritcher dives back to first to avoid an out during the State Class A baseball championship against Randolph High School at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, June 17, 2022. Randolph won 2-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
State Class A baseball championship
Hayfield High School short-stop Easton Fritcher makes it to second safely during the State Class A baseball championship against Randolph High School at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, June 17, 2022. Randolph won 2-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
State Class A baseball championship
Hayfield High School short-stop Easton Fritcher gets the out at second during the State Class A baseball championship against Randolph High School at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, June 17, 2022. Randolph won 2-1.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
