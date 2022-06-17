Photos: Hayfield and Randolph High School face off in the State Class A Championship on June 17, 2022
Hayfield and Randolph played down to the wire with Randolph coming out ahead at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, June 17.
No. 2 Randolph posted a 2-1 win over No. 1 Hayfield in the Class A baseball state championship game at Target Field.
No. 2 Randolph will be without a key player against No. 1 Hayfield in the Class A baseball state championship game at 10 a.m. Friday at Target Field.