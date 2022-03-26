Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 26
Sports | Prep

Photos: Hayfield, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa boys basketball Class A state championship on Saturday, March 26, 2022

View photos of Hayfield's 51-49 win over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the Class A state boys basketball championship.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
March 26, 2022 01:41 PM
Hayfield State Basketball
Hayfield's Ethan Pack (23), Isaac Matti (11), Kobe Foster (24) and Zander Jacobson (3) celebrate their 51-49 win over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the Class A state boys basketball championship game Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Hayfield State Basketball
Hayfield celebrates their 51-49 win over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the Class A state boys basketball championship game Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Hayfield State Basketball
Hayfield celebrates their 51-49 win over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the Class A state boys basketball championship game Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Hayfield State Basketball
Hayfield celebrates their 51-49 win over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the Class A state boys basketball championship game Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Hayfield State Basketball
Hayfield head coach Chris Pack, right, hugs his son, Ethan, and beating Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 51-49 in the Class A state boys basketball championship game Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Hayfield State Basketball
Hayfield head coach Chris Pack and players react to a play during the Class A state boys basketball championship game against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Hayfield State Basketball
Hayfield's Isaac Matti, left, shoots during the Class A state boys basketball championship game against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Hayfield State Basketball
Hayfield's Isaac Matti, left, grabs a long rebound during the Class A state boys basketball championship game against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Hayfield State Basketball
Hayfield's Ethan Pack (23) drives to the basket during the Class A state boys basketball championship game against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Hayfield State Basketball
Hayfield's Isaac Matti (11) is fouled as he drives to the basket by Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa's Will Vanbeck (3) during the Class A state boys basketball championship game Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Hayfield State Basketball
Hayfield's Easton Fritcher (4) shoots during the Class A state boys basketball championship game against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Hayfield State Basketball
Hayfield head coach Chris Pack during the Class A state boys basketball championship game against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Hayfield State Basketball
Hayfield's Ethan Pack, right, and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa's Kaden Piper battle for the ball during the Class A state boys basketball championship game Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Hayfield State Basketball
Hayfield's Kobe Foster grabs a rebound during the Class A state boys basketball championship game against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Hayfield State Basketball
Hayfield's Easton Fritcher, right, and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa's Kaden Piper (1) grab for the ball during the Class A state boys basketball championship game Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Hayfiels State Basketball
Hayfield's Easton Fritcher (4) reacts after being called for an offensive foul during the Class A state boys basketball championship game against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Hayfield State Basketball
Hayfield's Isaac Matti (11) shoots during the Class A state boys basketball championship game against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Hayfield State Basketball
Hayfield's Ethan Pack (23) passes out of trouble during the Class A state boys basketball championship game against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Hayfield State Basketball
Hayfield's Zander Jacobson (3) goes up for a shot during the Class A state boys basketball championship game against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

