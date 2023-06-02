99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Hayfield, Bethlehem Academy Section 1A softball on June 1, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Today at 9:43 PM

Bethlehem Academy defeated Hayfield 4-1 in the Section 1AAA softball championship game on Thursday, May 31, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin.

Hayfield’s Betsy Gillette reacts after getting on base during a Section 1A softball championship game against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. Hayfield was defeated in the second game 4-1.
Hayfield’s Jo Tempel fields the ball during a Section 1A softball championship game against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin.
Hayfield’s Alexys Swygman (4) reacts after a double play during a Section 1A softball championship game against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin.
Hayfield’s Alexys Swygman (4) reacts after a double play during a Section 1A softball championship game against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin.
Hayfield’s Natalie Beaver bats during a Section 1A softball championship game against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin.
Bethlehem Academy’s Morgan Wilson delivers a pitch during a Section 1A softball championship game against Hayfield on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin.
Hayfield’s Alexys Swygman bats during a Section 1A softball championship game against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin.
Hayfield’s Elaina Masching (14) delivers a pitch during a Section 1A softball championship game against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin.
Hayfield’s Kenna Selk makes a catch during a Section 1A softball championship game against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin.
Hayfield’s Taylor Dick makes a stop in right field during a Section 1A softball championship game against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin.
Hayfield’s Jo Tempel gets a glove on Bethlehem Academy’s Brylie Becker (25) during a Section 1A softball championship game against on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin.
Hayfield celebrates after winning the first of two games during a Section 1A softball championship game against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. Hayfield defeated Bethlehem Academy 3-2 in the first game but was defeated 4-1 in the second.
Hayfield’s Elaina Masching (14) gets a pep talk after being defeated during a Section 1A softball championship game against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin. Hayfield was defeated in the second game 4-1.
Hayfield reacts after losing the second game 4-1 during a Section 1A softball championship game against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Todd Park in Austin.
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
