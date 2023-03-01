Photos: Hayfield, Fillmore Central Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinal on Feb. 28, 2023

Hayfield defeated Fillmore Central 54-46 in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Hayfield’s Kristen Watson (3) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central’s Kammry Broadwater (5) controls the ball during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Hayfield on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Hayfield’s Natalie Beaver (25) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Fillmore Central’s Madison Simon drives towards the basket during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Hayfield on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Hayfield’s Chelsea Christopherson (4) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Hayfield’s Kristen Watson (3) controls the ball during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Hayfield cheers as they exit the court for a timeout during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Hayfield’s Chelsea Christopherson reaches for a ball defended by Fillmore Central’s Aubrey Larson (30) during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Fillmore Central’s Regan Hanson (40) looks for a pass defended by Hayfield’s Emily Hansen (15) during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Hayfield’s Chelsea Christopherson takes a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Hayfield’s Kristen Watson (3) reacts during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Fillmore Central’s Alyssa Britton (24) goes up for a shot defended by Hayfield’s Jojo Tempel (14) during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Hayfield’s Kristen Watson (3) makes a pass during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Fillmore Central’s Madison Simon (2) controls the ball during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Hayfield on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Hayfield’s Chelsea Christopherson (4) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Fillmore Central’s Kammry Broadwater (5) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Hayfield on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Hayfield’s Jojo Tempel (14) and Kristen Watson (3) surround Fillmore Central’s Kyla Hellickson (13) during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Hayfield defeated Fillmore Central 54-46.
Fillmore Central’s Abby Bothun (3) controls the ball during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Hayfield on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Hayfield’s Natalie Beaver (25) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Fillmore Central’s Madison Simon (2) controls the ball during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Hayfield on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
