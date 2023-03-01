99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Photos: Hayfield, Fillmore Central Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinal on Feb. 28, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
February 28, 2023 07:49 PM

Hayfield defeated Fillmore Central 54-46 in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Hayfield, Fillmore Central in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game
Hayfield’s Kristen Watson (3) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Fillmore Central in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game
Fillmore Central’s Kammry Broadwater (5) controls the ball during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Hayfield on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Fillmore Central in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game
Hayfield’s Natalie Beaver (25) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Fillmore Central in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game
Fillmore Central’s Madison Simon drives towards the basket during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Hayfield on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

ADVERTISEMENT

Hayfield, Fillmore Central in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game
Hayfield’s Chelsea Christopherson (4) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Fillmore Central in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game
Hayfield’s Kristen Watson (3) controls the ball during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Fillmore Central in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game
Hayfield cheers as they exit the court for a timeout during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Fillmore Central in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game
Hayfield’s Chelsea Christopherson reaches for a ball defended by Fillmore Central’s Aubrey Larson (30) during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Fillmore Central in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game
Fillmore Central’s Regan Hanson (40) looks for a pass defended by Hayfield’s Emily Hansen (15) during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Fillmore Central in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game
Hayfield’s Chelsea Christopherson takes a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Fillmore Central in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game
Hayfield’s Kristen Watson (3) reacts during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Fillmore Central in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game
Fillmore Central’s Alyssa Britton (24) goes up for a shot defended by Hayfield’s Jojo Tempel (14) during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

ADVERTISEMENT

Hayfield, Fillmore Central in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game
Hayfield’s Kristen Watson (3) makes a pass during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Fillmore Central in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game
Fillmore Central’s Madison Simon (2) controls the ball during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Hayfield on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Fillmore Central in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game
Hayfield’s Chelsea Christopherson (4) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Fillmore Central in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game
Fillmore Central’s Kammry Broadwater (5) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Hayfield on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Fillmore Central in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game
Hayfield’s Jojo Tempel (14) and Kristen Watson (3) surround Fillmore Central’s Kyla Hellickson (13) during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Hayfield defeated Fillmore Central 54-46.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Fillmore Central in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game
Fillmore Central’s Abby Bothun (3) controls the ball during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Hayfield on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Fillmore Central in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game
Hayfield’s Natalie Beaver (25) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Fillmore Central in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game
Fillmore Central’s Madison Simon (2) controls the ball during a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game against Hayfield on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

ADVERTISEMENT

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Hayfield, Fillmore Central in a Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball game
Prep
Section 1A girls basketball results for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023
February 28, 2023 08:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Recruiting Report
Prep
Recruiting Report: Where are area athletes going?
February 28, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Prep
Section 1AAAA, 1AAA, 1AA, 1A girls basketball pairings
February 27, 2023 10:08 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Devin Weiland
Local
Albert Lea man who shot and injured cop sentenced to 50 years
February 28, 2023 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Narvaez.jpg
Sports
Narvaez set for Rochester return, this time to guide climbing franchise Rochester FC
February 28, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
IMG_4446.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Stepping up to the mic
February 28, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Diversity Council Logo.png
Local
Rochester's Diversity Council nonprofit to close down
February 28, 2023 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger