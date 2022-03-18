Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 17
Sports | Prep

Photos: Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship on March 17, 2022

Hayfield played Goodhue in a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 17, 2022 09:10 PM
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Hayfield reacts after winning a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game against Goodhue on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Hayfield defeated Goodhue 53-42.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Hayfield's Ethan Pack (23) is introduced during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game against Goodhue on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Goodhue's Will Opsahl (5) is introduced during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game against Hayfield Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Hayfield's Isaac Matti (11) goes up for a shot while defended by Goodhue's Adam Poncelet during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Hayfield's Easton Fritcher looks for a pass defended by Goodhue's Adam Poncelet and Dayne Wojcik (31) during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Goodhue's Will Opsahl (5) looks for a pass during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game against Hayfield on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Goodhue's Dayne Wojcik (31) tries for a shot while defended by Hayfield's Zander Jacobsen (3) during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Goodhue's Dayne Wojcik (31) goes up for a shot while defended by Hayfield's Ethan Pack (23) during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Goodhue's Gavin Schafer (25) takes a shot during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game against Hayfield on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Hayfield's Goodhue's during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Goodhue's Dayne Wojcik (31) tries for a shot while defended by Hayfield's Zander Jacobsen (3) during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Goodhue's John Collins (55) looks for a pass during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game against Hayfield on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Goodhue's Dayne Wojcik (31) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game against Hayfield on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Goodhue's John Collins (55) takes a shot during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game against Hayfield on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Goodhue's Tyson Christensen (15) takes a shot during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game against Hayfield on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Hayfield's Zander Jacobson (3) goes up for a shot defended by Goodhue's Dayne Wojcik (31) during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Hayfield's Isaac Matti (11) goes up for a shot while defended by Goodhue's Dayne Wojcik (31) during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Hayfield's Zander Jacobson (3) goes up for a shot defended by Goodhue's Tyson Christensen (15) during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Hayfield's Ethan Pack drives towards the basket defended by Goodhue's Tyson Christensen (15) during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Hayfield's Zander Jacobson (3) looks for a pass during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game against Goodhue on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Hayfield's Isaac Matti (11) takes a shot during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game against Goodhue on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Hayfield head coach Chris Pack coaches Easton Fritcher (4) during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game against Goodhue Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Hayfield defeated Goodhue 53-42.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Hayfield's Easton Fritcher (4) takes a shot during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game against Hayfield on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Hayfield's Zander Jacobson (3) goes up for a shot defended by Goodhue's Dayne Wojcik (31) during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Hayfield head coach Chris Pack coaches from the sidelines during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game against Goodhue Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Hayfield defeated Goodhue 53-42.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Hayfield's Ethan Pack (23) gets the ball stollen by Goodhue's Will Opsahl (5) during a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Hayfield defeated Goodhue 53-42.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Hayfield reacts from the sidelines as they win a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game against Goodhue on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Hayfield defeated Goodhue 53-42.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Hayfield reacts after winning a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game against Goodhue on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Hayfield defeated Goodhue 53-42.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Hayfield head coach Chris Pack reacts from the sidelines as they win a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game against Goodhue on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Hayfield defeated Goodhue 53-42.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

