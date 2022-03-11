SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Photos: Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball on March 10, 2022

Hayfield defeated Grand Meadow 65-41in a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.

Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Hayfield celebrates as they accept their trophy after winning a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game against Grand Meadow on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Hayfield defeated Grand Meadow 65-41 advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 10, 2022 07:56 PM
Share
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Hayfield's Natalie Beaver, left, and Aine Stasko wait to be introduced before a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game against Grand Meadow on Thursday, March 10, 2022,at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Hayfield's Aine Stasko (23) is introduced before a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game against Grand Meadow on Thursday, March 10, 2022,at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Grand Meadow's Lauren Queensland (3) is introduced before a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game against Hayfield on Thursday, March 10, 2022,at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Hayfield and Grand Meadow huddle before a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022,at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Hayfield fans cheer during a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game against Grand Meadow on Thursday, March 10, 2022,at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Grand Meadow's Lexy Foster (33) controls the ball defended by Hayfield's Aine Stasko during a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022,at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Hayfield's Natalie Beaver and Grand Meadow's River Landers jump for tip-off during a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022,at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Grand Meadow's Lexy Foster (33) goes up for a shot defended by Hayfield's Aine Stasko (23) during a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022,at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Grand Meadow's Lauren Queensland (3) controls the ball defended by Hayfiield's Chelsea Christopherson during a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022,at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Grand Meadow's Lauren Queensland (3) controls the ball during a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game against Hayfield on Thursday, March 10, 2022,at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Grand Meadow's Lauren Queensland (3) battles Hayfield's Aine Stasko for the ball during a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022,at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Hayfield's Grand Meadow's during a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022,at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Hayfield head coach Kasey Krekling reacts on the sidelines during a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game against Grand Meadow on Thursday, March 10, 2022,at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Grand Meadow's Kendyl Queensland (13) controls the ball defended by Hayfield's Kenna Chick (2) during a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022,at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Hayfield's Kristen Watson (3) calls out a play during a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game against Grand Meadow on Thursday, March 10, 2022,at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Hayfield's Kristen Watson (3) goes up for a shot defended by Grand Meadow's Sydney Cotten (4) during a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022,at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Hayfield's Aine Stasko takes a foul shot during a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game against Grand Meadow on Thursday, March 10, 2022,at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Hayfield defeated Grand Meadow 65-41 advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Hayfield's Aine Stasko (23) looks for a pass during a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game against Grand Meadow on Thursday, March 10, 2022,at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Hayfield celebrates from the sidelines in the last few seconds of a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game against Grand Meadow on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Hayfield defeated Grand Meadow 65-41 advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Hayfield fans celebrates after winning a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game against Grand Meadow on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Hayfield defeated Grand Meadow 65-41 advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Hayfield celebrates from the sidelines in the last few seconds of a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game against Grand Meadow on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Hayfield defeated Grand Meadow 65-41 advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Hayfield celebrates from the sidelines in the last few seconds of a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game against Grand Meadow on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Hayfield defeated Grand Meadow 65-41 advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGROCHESTERGIRLS BASKETBALL2021-22 WINTER MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
What to read next
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Prep
Perfect Hayfield girls are headed to state
Hayfield rode its stellar defense and big scoring games from Aine Stasko, Kristen Watson and Natalie Beaver en route to beating Grand Meadow 65-41 in the Section 1A girls basketball championship game.
March 10, 2022 07:19 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
MSHSL logo.jpg
Prep
New Prague students accused of flashing white supremacist gesture in stands at state tournament hockey game
It's the latest in a series of racist incidents involving New Prague students or fans at sporting events — incidents that previously caused two Twin Cities-area schools to say they won't play New Prague teams.
March 10, 2022 05:47 PM
 · 
By  Tim Nelson and MPR News Staff
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Chatfield Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Prep
P-E-M, Lake City have guards step up big in Section 1AA victories
Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Lake City, the No. 2 and 3 seeds in the section, won in quarterfinal play on Wednesday and will meet in the semifinals on Saturday
March 09, 2022 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Rushford-Peterson, Southland Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Prep
Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinals: Rushford-Peterson, Goodhue slug its way into semis
The No. 2 Trojans advanced to Saturday with a double-digit victory over No. 7 Southland, while the No. 3 Wildcats held off upset-minded No. 6 Lyle-Pacelli.
March 09, 2022 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten