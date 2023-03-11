6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos: Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships on March 10, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 10, 2023 06:41 PM

Hayfield defeated Grand Meadow 51-32 in the Section 1A girls basketball championship game on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Hayfield cheers after winning the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Grand Meadow on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Hayfield defeated Grand Meadow 51-32.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Hayfield’s Natalie Beaver and Grand Meadow’s Lauren Queensland (3) face off during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Hayfield’s Natalie Beaver drives toward the basket during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Grand Meadow on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Grand Meadow’s Sydney Cotten (4) controls the ball during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Hayfield on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Hayfield’s Jojo Tempel controls the ball during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Grand Meadow on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Grand Meadow’s Lauren Queensland (3) goes up for a shot during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Hayfield on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Hayfield’s Kristen Watson goes up for a shot during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Grand Meadow on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Hayfield cheers after scoring a point during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Grand Meadow on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Grand Meadow’s Kendyl Queensland (13) takes a shot during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Hayfield on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Hayfield’s Kristen Watson (3) drives toward the basket during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Grand Meadow on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Grand Meadow’s Lauren Queensland (3) goes up for a shot during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Hayfield on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Hayfield’s Jojo Tempel (14) looks for a pass during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Grand Meadow on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Grand Meadow’s Lauren Queensland (3) goes up for a shot during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Hayfield on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Hayfield’s Kristen Watson (3) drives toward the basket defended by Grand Meadow’s Kendyl Queensland (13) during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Grand Meadow’s Gracie Foster battles for the ball during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Hayfield on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Hayfield’s Jojo Tempel goes for 3 during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Grand Meadow on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Grand Meadow’s Lauren Queensland (3) goes up for a shot during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Hayfield on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Hayfield’s Chelsea Christopherson (4) goes up for a shot defended by Grand Meadow’s Lauren Queensland during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Grand Meadow’s Lauren Queensland (3) grabs a rebound during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Hayfield on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Hayfield’s Kristen Watson (3) controls the ball during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Grand Meadow on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Hayfield’s Natalie Beaver goes up for a shot during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Grand Meadow on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Hayfield fans cheer during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Grand Meadow on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Hayfield defeated Grand Meadow 51-32.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Hayfield’s Kristen Watson (3) looks for a pass during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Grand Meadow on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Hayfield’s Natalie Beaver (25) drives towards the basket defended by Grand Meadow’s Lauren Queensland during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Hayfield cheers during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Grand Meadow on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Hayfield defeated Grand Meadow 51-32.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Hayfield cheers during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Grand Meadow on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Hayfield defeated Grand Meadow 51-32.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Hayfield’s Kristen Watson cheers as she exits the court in the final minute during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Grand Meadow on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Hayfield’s Natalie Beaver cheers as she comes off the court in the last minute during the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Grand Meadow on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A girls basketball championships
Hayfield cheers after winning the Section 1A girls basketball championship game against Grand Meadow on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Hayfield defeated Grand Meadow 51-32.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
