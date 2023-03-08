99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos: Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal on March 7, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 07, 2023 08:56 PM

Hayfield defeated Kenyon-Wanamingo 77-41 in a Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Hayfield’s Zander Jacobson (3) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game against Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Colton Steberg (15) is introduced during a Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game against Hayfield on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Hayfield’s Isaac Matti (11) controls the ball during a Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game against Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Zachary Mason (14) controls the ball defended by Hayfield’s Trent Jellum during a Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Zachary Mason (14) defends Hayfield’s Zander Jacobson during a Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Hayfield’s Zander Jacobson goes up for a shot during a Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game against Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Hayfield’s Isaac Fjerstad (1) takes a shot during a Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game against Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Joseph Mills (24) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game against Hayfield on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Hayfield’s Zander Jacobson (3) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game against Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Hayfield’s Isaac Matti (11) looks for a pass surrounded by Kenyon-Wanamingo during a Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Jase Graves (4) controls the ball during a Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game against Hayfield on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Hayfield’s Ethan Pack (23) controls the ball during a Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game against Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Zachary Mason (14) passes the ball during a Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game against Hayfield on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Hayfield’s Isaac Matti is defended by Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Alexander Lee (21), Jase Graves (4) and Lorenzo Stucci (5) during a Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Hayfield head coach Chris Pack claps after a 3-pointer during a Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game against Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Joseph Mills (24) goes up for a shot defended by Hayfield’s Zander Jacobson (3) during a Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Hayfield’s Isaac Matti is defended by Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Jase Graves during a Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Colton Steverg (15) takes a shot during a Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game against Hayfield on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Hayfield’s Ethan Pack (23) goes up for a shot blocked by Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Zachary Mason during a Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Lorenzo Stucci (5) looks for a shot during a Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game against Hayfield on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Alexander Lee (21) passes during a Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game against Hayfield on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Alexander Lee (21) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game against Hayfield on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
