Photos: Hayfield, New Ulm Cathedral baseball State Class A quarterfinal on June 14, 2022

Hayfield took on New Ulm Cathedral in a State Class A quarterfinal Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud. Hayfield beat New Ulm Cathedral 5-4 to advance to the semifinals.

Hayfield vs. New Ulm Cathedral State Class A Quarterfinal Baseba
Hayfield's Ethan Pack (1) slides safely into second base as New Ulm Cathedral's Isaiah Rieser (13) attempts a tag during a State Class A quarterfinal baseball game Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
June 14, 2022 12:24 PM
Hayfield vs. New Ulm Cathedral State Class A Quarterfinal Baseba
Hayfield's Karver Heydt (16) cheers after teammate Easton Fritcher (4) hit a triple during a State Class A quarterfinal baseball game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield vs. New Ulm Cathedral State Class A Quarterfinal Baseba
Hayfield first baseman Zander Jacobson (13) forces an out during a State Class A quarterfinal baseball game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield vs. New Ulm Cathedral State Class A Quarterfinal Baseba
Hayfield's Eric Bermea (14) is hit by a pitch during a State Class A quarterfinal baseball game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield vs. New Ulm Cathedral State Class A Quarterfinal Baseba
Hayfield's Easton Fritcher (4) hits a triple during a State Class A quarterfinal baseball game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield vs. New Ulm Cathedral State Class A Quarterfinal Baseba
Hayfield first baseman Zander Jacobson (13) attempts to tag out New Ulm Cathedral's Matt Seidl (16) during a State Class A quarterfinal baseball game Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield vs. New Ulm Cathedral State Class A Quarterfinal Baseba
Hayfield's Kobe Foster (8) gets a hit during a State Class A quarterfinal baseball game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield vs. New Ulm Cathedral State Class A Quarterfinal Baseba
Hayfield second baseman Kobe Foster makes a throw to first after fielding a ground ball during a State Class A quarterfinal baseball game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield vs. New Ulm Cathedral State Class A Quarterfinal Baseba
Hayfield outfielder Jackson Thoe (7) races toward a fly ball during a State Class A quarterfinal baseball game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield vs. New Ulm Cathedral State Class A Quarterfinal Baseba
Hayfield shortstop Easton Fritcher (4) tags out New Ulm Cathedral's Matt Seidl (16) at second base during a State Class A quarterfinal baseball game Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield vs. New Ulm Cathedral State Class A Quarterfinal Baseba
Hayfield's Nolan Klocke (5) pitches during a State Class A quarterfinal baseball game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield vs. New Ulm Cathedral State Class A Quarterfinal Baseba
Hayfield's Kobe Foster (8) slides safely into third base during a State Class A quarterfinal baseball game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
