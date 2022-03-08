SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Photos: Hayfield, Randolph Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball on March 7, 2022

Hayfield defeated Randolph 66-62 in a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 07, 2022 08:34 PM
Hayfield, Randolph Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Hayfield’s Easton Fritcher (4) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Hayfield defeated Randolph 66-62.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Randolph Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Hayfield’s Isaac Matti goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Hayfield defeated Randolph 66-62.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Randolph Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Hayfield’s Christian Waldner (3) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Hayfield defeated Randolph 66-62.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Hayfield, Randolph Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Hayfield’s head coach Chris Pack talks to the team during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Hayfield defeated Randolph 66-62.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Randolph Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Hayfield’s Kobe Foster (24) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Hayfield defeated Randolph 66-62.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Randolph Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Hayfield’s Easton Fritcher (4) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Hayfield defeated Randolph 66-62.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Randolph Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Hayfield’s Kobe Foster (24) and Isaac Matti (11) battle for a jump ball during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Hayfield defeated Randolph 66-62.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Hayfield, Randolph Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Hayfield’s Ethan Pack (23) drives towards the net during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Hayfield defeated Randolph 66-62.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

